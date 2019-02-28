World
  [TWIN] 8 townhouses in Granada / DTR_studio architects

[TWIN] 8 townhouses in Granada / DTR_studio architects

[TWIN] 8 townhouses in Granada / DTR_studio architects
© Cris Beltran
  • Architects

    DTR_studio architects

  • Location

    Av. de Juventudes Musicales, 18014 Granada, Spain

  • Category

    Apartments

  • Lead Architect

    Jose Miguel Vázquez, Jose Maria Olmedo

  • Design Team

    ablo Olmedo, Alba Marquez, Rubén Muñoz, Claudia Gutierre

  • Area

    1788.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2019

  • Photographs

    Cris Beltran
© Cris Beltran
Text description provided by the architects. It is a promotion of 8 homes located in the expansion area of the city of Granada, forming two rows of 4 houses on a square plot that has two streets frontage. A distribution scheme has been developed that allows you to maximize the relationship with your own outdoor space, the kitchen area will have a direct relationship with the front yard, the living area located on a higher level, will be turned over to the backyard, and the basement, usually low-skilled, will have a patio that will give natural light and ventilation, while qualifying the entrance.

© Cris Beltran
© Cris Beltran
The car is located on the porch next to the front garden. The kitchen and the hall are also open to the patio. The bedrooms will also be staggered, differentiated by levels the area of children of the parents, getting some privacy between them.

© Cris Beltran
El uso de celosías de madera para dar privacidad y los caminos a través de patios, darán singularidad a las viviendas. El zócalo de hormigón y el ladrillo de hormigón blanco completarán la materialidad. Los materiales interiores se modificaron en función de las preferencias de los compradores finales. La escalera, se propone lo mas liviana y transparente posible, para favorecer la relación entre los niveles. 

© Cris Beltran
