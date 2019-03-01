World
  House DM-S / Vermeiren - De Coster Architecten

Refurbishment in Architecture

House DM-S / Vermeiren - De Coster Architecten

  • 03:00 - 1 March, 2019
House DM-S / Vermeiren - De Coster Architecten
© Dennis De Smet
© Dennis De Smet

© Dennis De Smet

© Dennis De Smet
© Dennis De Smet

Text description provided by the architects. For the project ‘urban housing plots’ by sogent, a compact, city center row house was designed. The house was to be bordered by an old home with limited height, depth and a saddled roof on one side, and a new home which was to be taller, deeper and with a flat roof on the other side. Spatially, the house is organized in split levels, orienting the living spaces towards the garden (east), as well as towards the street (west).

© Dennis De Smet
© Dennis De Smet

The living room is raised a half a floor height with a large window facing the street, allowing a more vivid streetscape without compromising the privacy of its residents.  This also allows for the experience of the public space and the friendly character of the street to be amplified while maintaining a cozy environment inside.

© Dennis De Smet
© Dennis De Smet
Section AA
Section AA
© Dennis De Smet
© Dennis De Smet

An area for bike storage is hidden below the living room to allow for efficient use of space. It is directly accessible from the street by a sliding gate.

© Dennis De Smet
© Dennis De Smet

The kinked roof that connects the neighboring homes shelters two spacious children rooms on the upper level of the structure. The generous size allows both rooms enough space to have a duplex sleeping nook.

© Dennis De Smet
© Dennis De Smet

The design of the façade and the extraordinary roof translate the special organization of this new family home and give the street a contemporary touch.

© Dennis De Smet
© Dennis De Smet

About this office
Vermeiren - De Coster Architecten
Office

Products:

Wood Concrete Brick

See more:

Cite: "House DM-S / Vermeiren - De Coster Architecten" 01 Mar 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/912275/house-dm-s-vermeiren-de-coster-architecten/> ISSN 0719-8884

