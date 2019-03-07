The functional distribution plays a fundamental role in the contemporary design of offices and places for work. The study of the architecture plan shows an interesting form of approach; not only allows for proper logistics and circulation but find efficient variations and innovations that will enable better workspaces that adapt to the current needs.
We have selected more than 50 plans of projects that will inspire you, recognizing the different ways in which architects have faced the challenge to design offices, in all different scale ranges.
Cite: Dejtiar, Fabian. "Offices and Workplaces: Examples in Plan" [Oficinas y espacios de trabajo: ejemplos de arquitectura en planta] 07 Mar 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/912238/offices-and-workplaces-examples-in-plan/> ISSN 0719-8884