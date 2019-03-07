World
  Offices and Workplaces: Examples in Plan

Offices and Workplaces: Examples in Plan

Offices and Workplaces: Examples in Plan
Offices and Workplaces: Examples in Plan, © Fabián Dejtiar
© Fabián Dejtiar

The functional distribution plays a fundamental role in the contemporary design of offices and places for work. The study of the architecture plan shows an interesting form of approach; not only allows for proper logistics and circulation but find efficient variations and innovations that will enable better workspaces that adapt to the current needs.

We have selected more than 50 plans of projects that will inspire you, recognizing the different ways in which architects have faced the challenge to design offices, in all different scale ranges.

100 m2 to 300 m2

CHICHI Office / Koyori + Atelier Salt 45 m2

© Shohei Yoshida
© Shohei Yoshida
via Koyori + Atelier Salt
via Koyori + Atelier Salt

Oficinas Ruales Izurieta Publicidad / Arquitectura X 82 m2

© Sebastian Crespo
© Sebastian Crespo
via Arquitectura X
via Arquitectura X

Oficina estudio IGLOO / estudio IGLOO 85 m2

© David Frutos
© David Frutos
via estudio IGLOO
via estudio IGLOO

VE GRANDE Headquarters / Punto Arquitectónico + VE GRANDE 100 m2

© Tamara Uribe
© Tamara Uribe
© Punto Arquitectónico + VE GRANDE
© Punto Arquitectónico + VE GRANDE

SISII / Yuko Nagayama & Associates 114 m2

© Daici Ano
© Daici Ano
via Yuko Nagayama & Associates
via Yuko Nagayama & Associates

LoCa Studio Office / LoCa Studio 130 m2

© Carlos Garmendia
© Carlos Garmendia
via LoCa Studio
via LoCa Studio

SMOG / Sebastián Bravo 140 m2

© Martin Bravo
© Martin Bravo
via Sebastián Bravo
via Sebastián Bravo

Apos2 / Apostrophy’s 176 m2

© Ketsiree Wongwan
© Ketsiree Wongwan
via Apostrophy’s
via Apostrophy’s

Co-Working Office / APPAREIL 205 m2

© José Hevia
© José Hevia
via APPAREIL
via APPAREIL

Social Tailors / SuperLimão Studio 250 m2

© Maíra Acayaba
© Maíra Acayaba
via SuperLimão Studio
via SuperLimão Studio

Tectonic / Graham Baba Architects 254 m2

© Rafael Soldi
© Rafael Soldi
via Graham Baba Architects
via Graham Baba Architects

Loft Office / jvantspijker

© René de Wit
© René de Wit
via jvantspijker
via jvantspijker

Cadena + Asociados Concept Design Headquarters / Cadena Concept Design 300 m2

© The Raws
© The Raws
via Cadena Concept Design
via Cadena Concept Design

ZAMNESS / nook architects 300 m2

© nieve Productora Audiovisual
© nieve Productora Audiovisual
via nook architects
via nook architects

300 m2 to 600 m2

PART STUDIO / XuTai Design And Reseach 320 m2

© Susan Tan
© Susan Tan
via XuTai Design And Reseach
via XuTai Design And Reseach

Oficinas Hub Madrid / CH+QS arquitectos

© CH+QS arquitectos
© CH+QS arquitectos
© CH+QS arquitectos
© CH+QS arquitectos

Capital One Lab / Studio O+A 325 m2

© Jasper Sanidad
© Jasper Sanidad
via Studio O+A
via Studio O+A

DECERTO / MOKO Architects + MFRMGR 400 m2

© Jakub Certowicz
© Jakub Certowicz
via MOKO Architects + MFRMGR
via MOKO Architects + MFRMGR

Impact Hub Berlin / Leroux Sichrovsky Architects 400 m2

© Anne Deppe
© Anne Deppe
via Leroux Sichrovsky Architects
via Leroux Sichrovsky Architects

WIX.COM Office in Vilnius / INBLUM 456 m2

© Darius Petrulaitis
© Darius Petrulaitis
via INBLUM
via INBLUM

Lookup HQ / Bhumiputra Architecture

© Nimish Jain
© Nimish Jain
via Bhumiputra Architecture
via Bhumiputra Architecture

Tech901 / archimania 460 m2

© Hank Mardukas
© Hank Mardukas
via archimania
via archimania

Nikken Space Design Osaka Office 464 m2

© Nacasa & Partners
© Nacasa & Partners
via Nikken Space Design
via Nikken Space Design

9GAG Office / LAAB Architects 465 m2

© LAAB Architects
© LAAB Architects
© LAAB Architects
© LAAB Architects

Factory Office Renovation / Vo Trong Nghia Architects 486 m2

© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki
via Vo Trong Nghia Architects
via Vo Trong Nghia Architects

FINE / Bora Architects 508 m2

© Jon Jensen
© Jon Jensen
via Bora Architects
via Bora Architects

Hybrid Office / Edward Ogosta Architecture 557 m2

© Edward Ogosta
© Edward Ogosta
via Edward Ogosta Architecture
via Edward Ogosta Architecture

Gazeta.ru News Agency Office / Nefa Architects 600m2

© Ilya Ivanov
© Ilya Ivanov
via Nefa Architects
via Nefa Architects

Google Mexico / SPACE 600 m2

© Eric Velazquez Torres
© Eric Velazquez Torres
via SPACE
via SPACE

600 m2 to 800 m2

Remodelación Edificio MA / Azul Celeste

© Alexander Potiomkin
© Alexander Potiomkin
via Azul Celeste
via Azul Celeste

SWhouse_Office and house in Nha Trang / Chon.a 640 m2

© Quang Tran
© Quang Tran
via Chon.a
via Chon.a

Autogasco Headquarters / Nicolás Maino Gaete 660 m2

© Aryeh Kornfeld
© Aryeh Kornfeld
via Nicolás Maino Gaete
via Nicolás Maino Gaete

Capco and Bold Rocket Offices / D+DS architecture office

© Tom Fallon
© Tom Fallon
via D+DS architecture office
via D+DS architecture office

Sony Music Entertainment Amsterdam / Space Encounters BV 700 m2

© Peter Tijhuis
© Peter Tijhuis
via Space Encounters BV
via Space Encounters BV

Ironhack 22@ / Mariana de Delás + Meta Studio 711 m2

© Aitor Estevez
© Aitor Estevez
via Mariana de Delás + Meta Studio
via Mariana de Delás + Meta Studio

Hungry Man Productions / FreelandBuck 740 m2

Cortesía de Eric Staudenmaier
Cortesía de Eric Staudenmaier
via FreelandBuck
via FreelandBuck

Buzzfeed LA Office / JIDK 743 m2

© Peter Kubilus
© Peter Kubilus
via JIDK
via JIDK

CLOUD Coworking / MESURA 750 m2

© Salva López
© Salva López
via MESURA
via MESURA

Cargo / Group8 780 m2

© Régis Golay
© Régis Golay
via Group8
via Group8

Oficinas Prodigy MSN / SPACE 800 m2

© Paul Czitrom
© Paul Czitrom
via SPACE
via SPACE

Connekt / Ateliers 800 m2

© Moni van Bruggen
© Moni van Bruggen
via Ateliers
via Ateliers

800 m2 to 1500 m2

Factory Life / Julie D'Aubioul 860 m2

© Tim Van de Velde
© Tim Van de Velde
via Julie D'Aubioul
via Julie D'Aubioul

Oficinas Cheap Monday / Uglycute 900 m2

© Mikael Olsson
© Mikael Olsson
via Uglycute
via Uglycute

Dinamarca 399 / Joaquín Velasco Rubio 985 m2

© Aryeh Kornfeld
© Aryeh Kornfeld
via Joaquín Velasco Rubio
via Joaquín Velasco Rubio

Hubba-to / Supermachine Studio 989 m2

© Wison Tungthunya
© Wison Tungthunya
via Supermachine Studio
via Supermachine Studio

Edificio Urban Station San Telmo / Felipe Francisco Aguirre Arquitecto 1000 m2

© Albano García
© Albano García
via Felipe Francisco Aguirre Arquitecto
via Felipe Francisco Aguirre Arquitecto

Uniplaces Headquarters / Paralelo Zero 1000 m2

© Francisco Nogueira
© Francisco Nogueira
via Paralelo Zero
via Paralelo Zero

Oficinas No Picnic / Elding Oscarson 1100 m2

© Åke E:son Lindman
© Åke E:son Lindman
via Elding Oscarson
via Elding Oscarson

Estudio de abogados EGL / GOAA 1400 m2

© Pedro Vannucchi
© Pedro Vannucchi
via GOAA
via GOAA

+1500 m2

Slack Toronto Office / Dubbeldam Architecture + Design 2100 m2

© Shai Gil
© Shai Gil
via Dubbeldam Architecture + Design
via Dubbeldam Architecture + Design

Office of RD Construction / IND Architects 2200 m2

© Alexey Zarodov
© Alexey Zarodov
via IND Architects
via IND Architects

CDLE Offices / R-Zero 2330 m2

© Moritz Bernoully
© Moritz Bernoully
via R-Zero
via R-Zero

Second Home London Office / Selgascano 2400 m2

© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan
via Selgascano
via Selgascano

Äripäev Office / Arhitekt 11 2700m2

© Tõnu Tunnel
© Tõnu Tunnel
via Arhitekt 11
via Arhitekt 11

Calowiz&CO / RoarcRenew 4200 m2

© Oscar Lok
© Oscar Lok
via RoarcRenew
via RoarcRenew

Autodesk HQ / Mackenzie 5500 m2

© Christian Columbres
© Christian Columbres
via Mackenzie
via Mackenzie

Lowe Campbell Ewald Headquarters / Neumann/Smith Architecture 11300 m2

© Justin Maconochie
© Justin Maconochie
via NeumannSmith Architecture
via NeumannSmith Architecture

Airbnb Office - 999 Brannan / Airbnb Environments 14000 m2

© Mariko Reed
© Mariko Reed
via Airbnb Environments
via Airbnb Environments

Fabian Dejtiar
Fabian Dejtiar
Author

See more:

News Articles
Cite: Dejtiar, Fabian. "Offices and Workplaces: Examples in Plan" [Oficinas y espacios de trabajo: ejemplos de arquitectura en planta] 07 Mar 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/912238/offices-and-workplaces-examples-in-plan/> ISSN 0719-8884

