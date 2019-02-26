World
  PPA Offers Unique Nature-Integrated Experience in Proposed Italian Forest Development

PPA Offers Unique Nature-Integrated Experience in Proposed Italian Forest Development

PPA Offers Unique Nature-Integrated Experience in Proposed Italian Forest Development
Courtesy of Peter Pichler Architecture
Courtesy of Peter Pichler Architecture

Milan-based architecture and design firm Peter Pichler Architecture has proposed a new sustainable tree-house concept, offering a unique maximized connection with nature.

Courtesy of Peter Pichler Architecture

Courtesy of Peter Pichler Architecture
Courtesy of Peter Pichler Architecture

The acutely-shaped units, the design of which was inspired by the forest surroundings, are an extension of an existing hotel situated between fir and larch trees in the forest of the Italian Dolomites. The project will offer two-leveled units of 35-45 square meters per floor, the lower being a reading / lounging area, and the upper for sleeping.

Tree House Section
Tree House Section
Courtesy of Peter Pichler Architecture
Courtesy of Peter Pichler Architecture

The architecture firm has always been keen on finding innovative, sustainable, and contemporary approaches to integrating nature with architecture, and chose to use local wood for the structure’s material.

“We believe that the future of tourism is based on the relationship of the human being with nature. Well integrated, sustainable architecture can amplify this relationship, nothing else is needed.” - Peter Pichler Architecture

