Lookout Tower in Poznań / Toya Design

Construction K3 studio

Electrical installation Jolanta Śniedziewska

Monitoring project Przemysław Iwański

Photographs Wojciech Andrzejewski

Text description provided by the architects. The idea of ​​building a tower on the Szachtach is an initiative of the Osiedle Świerczewo and Fabianowo - Kotowo Councils. It was realized as part of the civic budget of Poznań. The tower design was created in 2016 at the request of the City Green Board in Poznań. The concept assumed the location of the tower in two alternative locations. After the implementation of film shots from the drone and after the presentation of several variant visualizations, the concept was selected, ideally fitting into the context of the place and the most attractive formally and functionally. The lookout tower was designed in a steel construction on a plan of an equilateral triangle with an 8 m side. The shaft is made up of 3 steel poles. The foundation is mounted on 6 drilled poles connected with a reinforced concrete cap. The overall height of the tower is 25.6 m, the height of the observation deck is 22 m.

The structure of the shaft and balustrades have been covered with composite boards. Strips in a vertical arrangement create an openwork coating that fits perfectly with the surroundings. The triangular functional layout allows comfortable use of stairs, and 120 steps in twelve runs lead to a spacious terrace, which opens wide in the direction of the panorama of the city. The view, which appears to the visitors, presents beautiful wilderness in the middle of urban agglomeration. It allows you to observe numerous birds that are at home here. Not only the landscape of large clay cultures is interesting, but also material artifacts of the remains of the clay pots of the former brick factory, created for the construction of the Poznań fortress. The tower is illuminated, equipped with urban monitoring cameras, and the surrounding area has been paved with the spirit of this place with clinker bricks.

The building earned the city of Poznan an award for Best Development of Public Spaces, awarded by Polish Urban Planners Association.