Foster + Partners Design Open-Air Office Tower for Taipei

Save this picture! Goldsun HQ. Image Courtesy of Foster + Partners

Foster + Partners revealed their design for a new mixed-use office tower in Taipei. Created for the Goldsun Group, the headquarters building recently received planning approval from city councill The high-rise office block will replace the existing Goldsun factory and create a new mixed-use typology for the city. The tower was formed with a series of blocks around a central courtyard that becomes the heart of the open-air concept.

Save this picture! Goldsun HQ. Image Courtesy of Foster + Partners

Grant Brooker, Head of Studio, Foster + Partners, said that "It has been a wonderful challenge working with our client to transform this existing industrial site into a unique contemporary urban complex - combining workplace, retail and living spaces around a series of tree-filled courtyards. We hope that it will be a vibrant new social focus that will bring life to the area and form the centrepiece of its regeneration."

Goldsun HQ is designed with a series of office spaces combined with retail and residential programming. The blocks are staggered around the project's perimeter to create communal spaces that are lifted off the ground. The design features a series of sky gardens across multiple levels, as well as quadruple-height event spaces with meeting spaces and entertainment areas that look out across the Taipei skyline. The sky gardens are made to let in natural daylight and ventilation as the building opens up to the surrounding context.

Save this picture! Goldsun HQ. Image Courtesy of Foster + Partners

Young Wei-Yang Chiu, Partner, Foster + Partners, said: "We have enjoyed working extensively with the government and local experts to create a self-sustainable mixed-use community within our site. The support we have received from the local authorities and communities has been tremendous and we look forward to bringing the collaborative vision to fruition." The project's building blocks were made to interconnect structure and services across six cores. As seen in the renderings, the project will include these "floating volumes" thanks to a series of steel mega-trusses that form the large-span floorplates.