World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Mexico
  5. Miguel Angel Aragonés
  6. 2019
  7. Rombo IV / Miguel Angel Aragonés

Rombo IV / Miguel Angel Aragonés

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Rombo IV / Miguel Angel Aragonés
Save this picture!
© Joe Fletcher
© Joe Fletcher

© Joe Fletcher © Joe Fletcher © Joe Fletcher © Joe Fletcher + 33

  • Architects

    Miguel Angel Aragonés

  • Location

    Ciudad de Mexico, Mexico

  • Category

    Houses

  • Design Team

    José Torres, Juan Vidaña, Rafael Aragonés

  • Collaborators

    Ana Aragonés, Luis Trinidad, Santiago Amador

  • Area

    1102.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2019

  • Photographs

    Joe Fletcher

  • Structural Engineering

    José Nolasco

  • Building

    Taller Aragonés, José Torres

  • Labor Heads

    Severiano Torres, Roberto Torres
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Joe Fletcher
© Joe Fletcher

Text description provided by the architects. The Rombos are four bodies assembled together with the formal accident that generated the urban fabric. It is a private space with three houses and a studio, in a central and tree-lined area of Mexico City called Bosques de las Lomas. With a continuous interaction with the tree, it is perhaps our most present guest and in any case the most enveloping, as well as the water that has a broad continuity.

Save this picture!
© Joe Fletcher
© Joe Fletcher
Save this picture!
Save this picture!
© Joe Fletcher
© Joe Fletcher

Fountains and mirrors are a natural resource where reflection sharpens the green environment that, as in almost all highly populated cities, the tree is a precious asset as well as vegetation, water and land.

Save this picture!
© Joe Fletcher
© Joe Fletcher

I wanted to have an exterior that protects privacy, to be seen only by the sky, the air or the sun, that the house could be inhabited with solitude.

Save this picture!
© Joe Fletcher
© Joe Fletcher

Photography tells a small part of the history of what we discover as architecture, leaving aside the touch and expression of materials, the hardness and the softness, the heat and the cold, the voice of a space that accumulates the journey of the wind in the leaves of a tree, the sound of a fountain, the murmur of silence, a picture does not describe the fragrance of a garden or the smell of incense. All this speaks of atmosphere and shelter, I only find it in spaces that have the need to murmur with light, the way in which their most natural accident is but the consequence of a space in search of intimacy with oneself and of experiences that we desire be repeated in the form of architecture ...

Save this picture!
© Joe Fletcher
© Joe Fletcher

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Miguel Angel Aragonés
Office

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Mexico
Cite: "Rombo IV / Miguel Angel Aragonés" [Rombo IV / Miguel Angel Aragonés] 26 Feb 2019. ArchDaily. (Trans. María Francisca González) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/912168/rombo-iv-miguel-angel-aragones/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream