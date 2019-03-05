World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. New Zealand
  5. AW Architects
  6. 2018
  7. Tai Tapu House / AW Architects

Tai Tapu House / AW Architects

  • 17:00 - 5 March, 2019
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Tai Tapu House / AW Architects
Save this picture!
Tai Tapu House / AW Architects, © Marc Scowen
© Marc Scowen

© Marc Scowen © Marc Scowen © Marc Scowen © Marc Scowen + 15

  • Collaborator

    Richard Melton

  • Structural Engineer

    Quoin

  • Contractor

    Avon Dickie Construction

  • Lighting Designer

    Jane Purdue
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Marc Scowen
© Marc Scowen

Text description provided by the architects. The Tai Tapu house is situated on a west facing hill on the lower slopes of the port hills, about 5kms out of Tai Tapu. The site is within the Outstanding Natural Landscape zone and was subject to a rigors resource consent process in regards to its visual impact.

Save this picture!
© Marc Scowen
© Marc Scowen

The house is sited to stretch contour to contour in a north-south direction, with the main aspect facing west. The building is nestled into the land, bunkering in allowing the prevailing easterly wind to roll over the top of the house. Landscape walls grow from the contours to create the lower garage and driveway level, with the main form over. Upper-level landscape walls create a shelter external courtyard as protection from the north-west wind.

Save this picture!
© Marc Scowen
© Marc Scowen

The material palette emphasizes the sculptural form – a slick black wedge of Swiss Pearl expressed panels, with has areas of relief cut into it in monolithic white. The retaining walls are treated in a monolithic natural plaster rising out of the landscape. Timber decking and flooring brings warmth to the material palette. The landscaping is purposefully raw, with little planting. As the natural grass grows back it will be basically managed to allow the house to seat into the environment.

Save this picture!
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
Save this picture!
North Elevation
North Elevation

The house is planned to create a sense of arrival at the ground floor level, with the practicality of a mudroom and coats store with seating provided for amenity. The stairs are orientated to offer the dramatic west view as you rise to the first floor. On the first floor, a corridor extends down the eastern wall – with bedrooms to the south and opening to the north with open plan kitchen/ dining & living. The house forms frame views to the south (from master bedroom) and west (from dining living). 

Save this picture!
© Marc Scowen
© Marc Scowen

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
AW Architects
Office

Products:

Wood Stone Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses New Zealand
Cite: "Tai Tapu House / AW Architects" 05 Mar 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/912159/tai-tapu-house-aw-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream