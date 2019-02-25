Ceballos 50 / Alejandro Sánchez García - Taller 6A

+ 36

Architects Alejandro Sánchez García - Taller 6A

Location Gobernador José Ceballos 50, San Miguel Chapultepec I Secc, 11850 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico

Category Residential

Lead Architect Alejandro Sánchez García

Design Team Héctor Módica de Caso, Alfredo Cortés Tellez, Flor Rodríguez Parrilla, Segolene de Penfentenyo, Victor Mendoza, Luis Cortés

Area 1360.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Builder Alpha Hardin

Structural Engineering Gerson Huerta García, Grupo SAI

Lighting Luz en arquitectura

Landscape Entorno taller de paisaje, Juan Siles More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. In an plot with an 8 meter distance to Ceballos street, that opens to the bottom towards a large garden with a spectacular Jacaranda, 4 houses are designed on half levels with 4 meters widths and 15 meters long.

The volume to the street consists of two departments and general access, with a total of 6 units. The structure is based on load-bearing walls and wooden floors. The edges and center are reinforced with concrete and steel beams.

The walls are acoustic and all the rainwater is recovered for irrigation and bathrooms. Being on a quiet street the atmosphere of the whole is very serene and warm.