Ceballos 50 / Alejandro Sánchez García - Taller 6A

Ceballos 50 / Alejandro Sánchez García - Taller 6A
Ceballos 50 / Alejandro Sánchez García - Taller 6A, © Jaime Navarro Soto
© Jaime Navarro Soto

© Jaime Navarro Soto © Jaime Navarro Soto © Jaime Navarro Soto © Jaime Navarro Soto + 36

  • Architects

    Alejandro Sánchez García - Taller 6A

  • Location

    Gobernador José Ceballos 50, San Miguel Chapultepec I Secc, 11850 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico

  • Category

    Residential

  • Lead Architect

    Alejandro Sánchez García

  • Design Team

    Héctor Módica de Caso, Alfredo Cortés Tellez, Flor Rodríguez Parrilla, Segolene de Penfentenyo, Victor Mendoza, Luis Cortés

  • Area

    1360.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Builder

    Alpha Hardin

  • Structural Engineering

    Gerson Huerta García, Grupo SAI

  • Lighting

    Luz en arquitectura

  • Landscape

    Entorno taller de paisaje, Juan Siles
© Jaime Navarro Soto
© Jaime Navarro Soto

Text description provided by the architects. In an plot with an 8 meter distance to Ceballos street, that opens to the bottom towards a large garden with a spectacular Jacaranda, 4 houses are designed on half levels with 4 meters widths and 15 meters long.  

© Jaime Navarro Soto
© Jaime Navarro Soto

The volume to the street consists of two departments and general access, with a total of 6 units. The structure is based on load-bearing walls and wooden floors. The edges and center are reinforced with concrete and steel beams. 

The walls are acoustic and all the rainwater is recovered for irrigation and bathrooms. Being on a quiet street the atmosphere of the whole is very serene and warm.

© Jaime Navarro Soto
© Jaime Navarro Soto

Project location

Alejandro Sánchez García - Taller 6A
Cite: "Ceballos 50 / Alejandro Sánchez García - Taller 6A" [Ceballos 50 / Alejandro Sánchez García - Taller 6A] 25 Feb 2019. ArchDaily. (Trans. María Francisca González) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/912138/ceballos-50-alejandro-sanchez-garcia-taller-6a/> ISSN 0719-8884

