World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. Centre Pompidou Acquires 12 Architectural Models by MAD Architects

Centre Pompidou Acquires 12 Architectural Models by MAD Architects

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Centre Pompidou Acquires 12 Architectural Models by MAD Architects
Save this picture!
Centre Pompidou Acquires 12 Architectural Models by MAD Architects, Absolute Towers. Image © Fang Zhenning
Absolute Towers. Image © Fang Zhenning

The Centre Pompidou in Paris has acquired 12 architectural models by MAD Architects, depicting 10 significant projects undertaken by the firm. Each model embodies MAD’s core values that “look to envisioning a futuristic architecture that is akin to dream-like earthscapes – one that creates a conversation with nature, the earth, and the sky.”

The collection, permanently acquired by the Pompidou, represents projects developed by MAD between 2005 and the present day, demonstrating the evolution of the firm’s design process. The Pompidou has become the first major European cultural institution to acquire such a collection of MAD’s work, on display in an exhibition beginning in April 2019.

Clover House. Image Courtesy of MAD Architects East 34th. Image Courtesy of MAD Architects Lucas Museum of Narrative Art (Chicago). Image © Shu He Pingtan Art Museum. Image © Shu He + 13

The models offer a diverse range of works, from a family home transformed into a contemporary kindergarten, to residential towers conceived as urban forests. The 12 models express how MAD creates a “balance between humanity, the city, and the environment, with a particular sensibility towards the spiritual and emotional needs of inhabitants and their connection to nature.”

The models encompass built and unbuilt structures, such as the “Absolute Towers” in Canada, also known locally as the “Marilyn Monroe Towers”; the “Harbin Opera House” and “Chaoyang Park Plaza” in China; “Clover House” in Japan; and the “Lucas Museum of Narrative Art” in the USA.

Absolute Towers

Save this picture!
Absolute Towers. Image © Fang Zhenning
Absolute Towers. Image © Fang Zhenning

Dimensions: 111*56*125 cm
Material(s): foam, PLA, plastic, wood 
Scale: 1:300 

Chaoyang Park Plaza

Save this picture!
Chaoyang Park Plaza. Image Courtesy of MAD Architects
Chaoyang Park Plaza. Image Courtesy of MAD Architects

Dimensions:29*60*30 cm
Material(s): concrete, resin 
Scale: 1:400 

Clover House

Save this picture!
Clover House. Image Courtesy of MAD Architects
Clover House. Image Courtesy of MAD Architects

Dimensions:32*27*23 cm
Material(s): acrylic, PVC, wood 
Scale: 1:100 

East 34th

Save this picture!
East 34th. Image Courtesy of MAD Architects
East 34th. Image Courtesy of MAD Architects

Dimensions: 177*129*64 cm
Material(s): resin, wood 
Scale: 1:100

Harbin Opera House (section)

Save this picture!
Harbin Opera House (section). Image © Shu He
Harbin Opera House (section). Image © Shu He

Dimensions:128*90*63 cm
Material(s): paint, resin, wood 
Scale: 1:100 

Harbin Opera House

Save this picture!
Harbin Opera House. Image © Shu He
Harbin Opera House. Image © Shu He

Dimensions:68*81.5*22 cm
Material(s): paint, resin, wood 
Scale: 1:400

Lucas Museum of Narrative Art (Chicago)

Save this picture!
Lucas Museum of Narrative Art (Los Angeles). Image © CreatAR Images
Lucas Museum of Narrative Art (Los Angeles). Image © CreatAR Images

Dimensions:120*80*40 cm
Material(s): paint, resin, wood 
Scale: 1:500 

Lucas Museum of Narrative Art (Los Angeles)

Save this picture!
Lucas Museum of Narrative Art (Chicago). Image © Shu He
Lucas Museum of Narrative Art (Chicago). Image © Shu He

Dimensions:241*90*21 cm
Material(s): paint, PVC, wood 
Scale: 1:300 

Nanjing Zendai Himalayas Center

Save this picture!
Nanjing Zendai Himalayas Center. Image © CreatAR Images
Nanjing Zendai Himalayas Center. Image © CreatAR Images

Dimensions:230*108*58 cm
Material(s): acrylic, crystal, PVC, wood 
Scale: 1:300 

Pingtan Art Museum

Save this picture!
Pingtan Art Museum. Image © Shu He
Pingtan Art Museum. Image © Shu He

Dimensions: 150*150*12 cm
Material(s): paint, resin, wood 
Scale: 1:600 

UNIC Residential

Save this picture!
UNIC Residential. Image Courtesy of MAD Architects
UNIC Residential. Image Courtesy of MAD Architects

Dimensions: 60*52.5*39 cm
Material(s): paint, resin, wood 
Scale: 1:200

Yabuli CEF Conference Center

Save this picture!
Yabuli CEF Conference Center. Image © CreatAR Images
Yabuli CEF Conference Center. Image © CreatAR Images

Dimensions:217*181*42 cm
Material(s): acrylic, PVC, wood 
Scale: 1:150

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Niall Patrick Walsh
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Niall Patrick Walsh. "Centre Pompidou Acquires 12 Architectural Models by MAD Architects" 25 Feb 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/912133/centre-pompidou-acquires-12-architectural-models-by-mad-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream