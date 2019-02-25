Centre Pompidou Acquires 12 Architectural Models by MAD Architects

The Centre Pompidou in Paris has acquired 12 architectural models by MAD Architects, depicting 10 significant projects undertaken by the firm. Each model embodies MAD’s core values that “look to envisioning a futuristic architecture that is akin to dream-like earthscapes – one that creates a conversation with nature, the earth, and the sky.”

The collection, permanently acquired by the Pompidou, represents projects developed by MAD between 2005 and the present day, demonstrating the evolution of the firm’s design process. The Pompidou has become the first major European cultural institution to acquire such a collection of MAD’s work, on display in an exhibition beginning in April 2019.

+ 13

The models offer a diverse range of works, from a family home transformed into a contemporary kindergarten, to residential towers conceived as urban forests. The 12 models express how MAD creates a “balance between humanity, the city, and the environment, with a particular sensibility towards the spiritual and emotional needs of inhabitants and their connection to nature.”

The models encompass built and unbuilt structures, such as the “Absolute Towers” in Canada, also known locally as the “Marilyn Monroe Towers”; the “Harbin Opera House” and “Chaoyang Park Plaza” in China; “Clover House” in Japan; and the “Lucas Museum of Narrative Art” in the USA.

Dimensions: 111*56*125 cm

Material(s): foam, PLA, plastic, wood

Scale: 1:300

Save this picture! Chaoyang Park Plaza. Image Courtesy of MAD Architects

Dimensions:29*60*30 cm

Material(s): concrete, resin

Scale: 1:400

Save this picture! Clover House. Image Courtesy of MAD Architects

Dimensions:32*27*23 cm

Material(s): acrylic, PVC, wood

Scale: 1:100

East 34th

Save this picture! East 34th. Image Courtesy of MAD Architects

Dimensions: 177*129*64 cm

Material(s): resin, wood

Scale: 1:100

Save this picture! Harbin Opera House (section). Image © Shu He

Dimensions:128*90*63 cm

Material(s): paint, resin, wood

Scale: 1:100

Save this picture! Harbin Opera House. Image © Shu He

Dimensions:68*81.5*22 cm

Material(s): paint, resin, wood

Scale: 1:400

Save this picture! Lucas Museum of Narrative Art (Los Angeles). Image © CreatAR Images

Dimensions:120*80*40 cm

Material(s): paint, resin, wood

Scale: 1:500

Save this picture! Lucas Museum of Narrative Art (Chicago). Image © Shu He

Dimensions:241*90*21 cm

Material(s): paint, PVC, wood

Scale: 1:300

Save this picture! Nanjing Zendai Himalayas Center. Image © CreatAR Images

Dimensions:230*108*58 cm

Material(s): acrylic, crystal, PVC, wood

Scale: 1:300

Save this picture! Pingtan Art Museum. Image © Shu He

Dimensions: 150*150*12 cm

Material(s): paint, resin, wood

Scale: 1:600

UNIC Residential

Save this picture! UNIC Residential. Image Courtesy of MAD Architects

Dimensions: 60*52.5*39 cm

Material(s): paint, resin, wood

Scale: 1:200

Save this picture! Yabuli CEF Conference Center. Image © CreatAR Images

Dimensions:217*181*42 cm

Material(s): acrylic, PVC, wood

Scale: 1:150