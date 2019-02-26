Project #3 / Studio Wills + Architects

-
Architects
-
Location
-
Category
-
Lead ArchitectsSTUDIO WILLS + Architects
-
Area1072.0 m2
-
Project Year2018
-
ClientCapitaland Residential Singapore Pte Ltd
-
Master Planner and Architectural QPW Architects Pte Ltd
-
C&S EngineerRSP Architects Planners & Engineers Pte Ltd, KCL Consultants Pte Ltd
-
M&E EngineerJ Roger Preston (S) Pte Ltd
-
Quantity SurveyorLangdon & Seah Singapore Pte Ltd
-
Landscape ConsultantICN Design International Pte Ltd
-
Green Mark ConsultantBuilding System & Diagnostics Pte Ltd
-
Interior Fitting-outErnestomeda
-
Acoustics ConsultantAcviron Acoustics Consultants Pte Ltd
-
BuilderDaiya Engineering & Construction Pte Ltd
-
Photographs
-
Drone creditsYeo Kai Wen & Lim Wei Xiang
Text description provided by the architects. PROJECT #3 is a bungalow in an exclusive residential enclave of 106 semi-detached houses and 3 bungalows in Singapore. The bungalow was envisioned, in the Master Plan, as 1 of the 2 buildings that provide visual ‘break’ to a group of semi-detached houses strung together like a ‘necklace’.
The bungalow is sited on a long and linear site, devoid of views. To avoid a wall-like structure, achieve a scale compatible with its smaller ‘neighbours’ and introduce courtyards for internal views, the permissible building volume was fragmented into smaller volumes of one-room depth.
The smaller building volumes ensure that all the interior spaces receive light, ventilation and views and are autonomous and independent of each other. Equipped with a comfortable equation of communality and privacy, the massing and planning sync with the programme of a multi-generational home.
The result is an architecture of prismatic, tower-like structures interspersed amongst courtyards and linked by a ‘connector’. The ‘towers’ constructed in concrete and finished in 2-tone sand colours and textures are akin to the surfaces and crevices of a rock. On the other hand, the ‘connector’ linking the ‘towers’ is black, sleek and contrasting. Moving within the interior of the bungalow, one experiences alternating qualities of solid and void, shade and light, indoors and outdoors with the surprise of secret gardens and courtyards nested amongst the ‘towers’.