Project #3 / Studio Wills + Architects

+ 18

Architects Studio Wills + Architects

Location Singapore

Category Residential

Lead Architects STUDIO WILLS + Architects

Area 1072.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Manufacturers Loading...

Client Capitaland Residential Singapore Pte Ltd

Master Planner and Architectural QP W Architects Pte Ltd

C&S Engineer RSP Architects Planners & Engineers Pte Ltd, KCL Consultants Pte Ltd

M&E Engineer J Roger Preston (S) Pte Ltd

Quantity Surveyor Langdon & Seah Singapore Pte Ltd

Landscape Consultant ICN Design International Pte Ltd

Green Mark Consultant Building System & Diagnostics Pte Ltd

Interior Fitting-out Ernestomeda

Acoustics Consultant Acviron Acoustics Consultants Pte Ltd

Builder Daiya Engineering & Construction Pte Ltd

Photographs Finbarr Fallon

Drone credits Yeo Kai Wen & Lim Wei Xiang

Manufacturers Loading... More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. PROJECT #3 is a bungalow in an exclusive residential enclave of 106 semi-detached houses and 3 bungalows in Singapore. The bungalow was envisioned, in the Master Plan, as 1 of the 2 buildings that provide visual ‘break’ to a group of semi-detached houses strung together like a ‘necklace’.

The bungalow is sited on a long and linear site, devoid of views. To avoid a wall-like structure, achieve a scale compatible with its smaller ‘neighbours’ and introduce courtyards for internal views, the permissible building volume was fragmented into smaller volumes of one-room depth.

The smaller building volumes ensure that all the interior spaces receive light, ventilation and views and are autonomous and independent of each other. Equipped with a comfortable equation of communality and privacy, the massing and planning sync with the programme of a multi-generational home.

The result is an architecture of prismatic, tower-like structures interspersed amongst courtyards and linked by a ‘connector’. The ‘towers’ constructed in concrete and finished in 2-tone sand colours and textures are akin to the surfaces and crevices of a rock. On the other hand, the ‘connector’ linking the ‘towers’ is black, sleek and contrasting. Moving within the interior of the bungalow, one experiences alternating qualities of solid and void, shade and light, indoors and outdoors with the surprise of secret gardens and courtyards nested amongst the ‘towers’.