  7. Ernst Busch University of Performing Arts / O&O Baukunst

Ernst Busch University of Performing Arts / O&O Baukunst

  • 02:00 - 27 February, 2019
Ernst Busch University of Performing Arts / O&O Baukunst
Ernst Busch University of Performing Arts / O&O Baukunst, © schnepp renou
© schnepp renou

© Horst Stasny © schnepp renou © schnepp renou © Horst Stasny + 27

© schnepp renou
© schnepp renou

Text description provided by the architects. In close collaboration with the Ernst Busch University of Performing Arts, a place has been created that clearly shows how theatre functions.

© schnepp renou
© schnepp renou
Section
Section
© Horst Stasny
© Horst Stasny

From outside the building is composed of three parts: the upgraded old building, which is cut open at one end, the timber-clad fly-tower, which engages this incision at the side, and the glazed cafeteria box, which is slid up against the flank of the old building.

© schnepp renou
© schnepp renou

The encounter between raw and refined, between old and new is marked in the interior by a separating line at a height of 2.30 meters, which extends through the entire building. All the surfaces below this height have been finished or refined, the parts of the building above remain as they were found or in a raw state.

© Horst Stasny
© Horst Stasny

The 24-meter-high fly-tower with its timber cladding ensures that the building on Zinnowitzer Straße can be recognized from afar as a public place.

Courtesy of O&O Baukunst
Courtesy of O&O Baukunst

Project location

O&O Baukunst
