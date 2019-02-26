Cranberry House / Scott + Partners

+ 33

Contractor Innes Projects

Structural Engineering Poise Consulting

Mechanical Engineering Jo Lubbe

Electrical Engineering Dents Electrical

Quantity Surveyor Shevel & Simpson

Health & Safety Safetycon

Landscape Nina’s Garden Design

Text description provided by the architects. The Cranberry House is a wonderful example of a building that in its essence is informed by both memory and context yet, in its outer appearance, one would never expect this.

Striking in its dark color and angled composition, the house is a renovation and still retains much of layout and geometry that was the original homestead, a grand old faux-Tudor styled building that was built at an awkward angle across the site. The position, extent, and layout of the new house design were then further informed by the established garden bank and mature trees and the existing pool (that had been added later) was retained.

The palette is a balance of bold, minimal new materials and the natural warmth and texture of timber and stone. The relationship of the interior and exterior spaces to the views plays a very important role in how the house is experienced; from vista of the Atlantic ocean and 12 Apostle mountain range to perfectly framed views of the cableway, Lions Head, the trees in the garden, the verdant planted retaining bank, the views are big, small, focused, considered and diverse.

The choice of the dark color as base palette was a courageous leap of faith by the owner in their architectural team and has set a benchmark for progressive aesthetic architectural statements. The black building makes a strong statement from the street but amazingly seems to blend into the landscape that surrounds it; it becomes the perfect foil for the green of the planting, the golden hues of the timber and the light that plays on the facade from all angles. Strong bold colors, lines, and forms balance each other to create a sophisticated architectural and interior statement.

One sentence:

A balance between acknowledgment of context and memory and having an identity of its own that writes a new future for the site.