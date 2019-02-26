World
  Cranberry House / Scott + Partners

Cranberry House / Scott + Partners

  26 February, 2019
Cranberry House / Scott + Partners
Cranberry House / Scott + Partners, © Adam Letch
© Adam Letch

  • Contractor

    Innes Projects

  • Structural Engineering

    Poise Consulting

  • Mechanical Engineering

    Jo Lubbe

  • Electrical Engineering

    Dents Electrical

  • Quantity Surveyor

    Shevel & Simpson

  • Health & Safety

    Safetycon

  • Landscape

    Nina’s Garden Design
© Adam Letch
Text description provided by the architects. The Cranberry House is a wonderful example of a building that in its essence is informed by both memory and context yet, in its outer appearance, one would never expect this.

© Adam Letch
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Adam Letch
Striking in its dark color and angled composition, the house is a renovation and still retains much of layout and geometry that was the original homestead, a grand old faux-Tudor styled building that was built at an awkward angle across the site.  The position, extent, and layout of the new house design were then further informed by the established garden bank and mature trees and the existing pool (that had been added later) was retained.

© Adam Letch
The palette is a balance of bold, minimal new materials and the natural warmth and texture of timber and stone. The relationship of the interior and exterior spaces to the views plays a very important role in how the house is experienced; from vista of the Atlantic ocean and 12 Apostle mountain range to perfectly framed views of the cableway, Lions Head, the trees in the garden, the verdant planted retaining bank, the views are big, small, focused, considered and diverse.

© Adam Letch
The choice of the dark color as base palette was a courageous leap of faith by the owner in their architectural team and has set a benchmark for progressive aesthetic architectural statements.  The black building makes a strong statement from the street but amazingly seems to blend into the landscape that surrounds it; it becomes the perfect foil for the green of the planting, the golden hues of the timber and the light that plays on the facade from all angles. Strong bold colors, lines, and forms balance each other to create a sophisticated architectural and interior statement.

© Adam Letch
One sentence:
A balance between acknowledgment of context and memory and having an identity of its own that writes a new future for the site.

© Adam Letch
About this office
Scott + Partners
Wood Steel Concrete

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses South Africa
Cite: "Cranberry House / Scott + Partners" 26 Feb 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/912093/cranberry-house-scott-plus-partners/> ISSN 0719-8884

