Architecture for Heritage: YACademy's Course Offers 8 Scholarships and Internships in Internationally-Renowned Firms

YACademy launches the second edition of Architecture for Heritage, a high-level training course offering 8 scholarships and internships for internationally-renowned architectural firms.

106 hours of lessons, a 32-hour workshop and internships/lectures held by internationally-renowned architectural firms like OMA, Mccullough Mulvin Architects, Aires Mateus E Associados, Claudio Nardi Architects, and Carrilho Da Graça Arquitectos.

The Course

Architects have always been asked to breathe new life into ancient architectures inherited from the past or into historical – often monumental – artifacts that no longer respond to the customs and needs of the contemporary society.

Nevertheless, the ancient architectures tell our story, therefore deserve to be restored with interventions that bring along a hint of modernity and show the trace of the design activity. The “Architecture for Heritage” course has been created on these premises. Its aim is training designers who will able to understand and enhance the memory of historical architectures and take inspiration from them to carry out new interventions that both meet the new needs and are enriched by the link to the past. In a close dialogue between the ancient and the modern, between existing architectures and new interventions, it is possible to comprehend what has been and what is now, redesigning – through architecture – a historical line bound to be continued by future generations.

The students will learn about the most advanced survey strategies and redesign of historical architectures; therefore, they will be able to protect the ancient wonders without giving up on a contemporary approach to the project. They will acquire skills and experience in a field of design that is always present and offers continuous and valuable job opportunities.

The students will analyze the technical and compositional strategies to adopt in contexts that host outstanding existing architectures through the intervention on archaeological and industrial sites and focusing mainly on the accommodation and cultural use of historical buildings.

The course will be made up of 106 hours of lessons, a 32-hour workshop and multiple lectures by well-renowned professional architects. At the end of the lessons, the students will be granted an internship.

YACADEMY

YAC is an association which promotes architectural competitions aimed at fostering culture and design research. Over the years, YAC has broadened its experience of work and collaboration with the main architectural firms of contemporary architecture, dealing with diverse and numerous topics of architectural design. Nowadays, thanks to the collaboration with the University of Bologna, YAC’s expertise can serve young designers better, providing them with the creation of high-level educational programs aimed at polishing the skills of the students and offering them a valuable connection to the labor market.

Thanks to the close relationship with internationally renowned professional and academic actors, YAC is the perfect frame within which complete or specialize one’s skills and create a significative link with the most internationally-renowned architectural practices. The courses will take place at YACademy’s headquarters: a historical building located in the heart of Bologna historical city center, close to the Two Towers and next to Piazza Santo Stefano, undoubtedly one of the most picturesque corners of the city.

106 Hours of Lessons

Reading the History | 12 hours

Historical Analysis and Contextualization of the Architectural Heritage

Pierluigi Cervellati

Industrial Heritage | 9 hours

From The Object to the Project: Restoration Strategies

Edoardo Currà

Restoration Technologies | 12 hours

Modernity as the Key to Enhance the Ancient

Paolo Iotti

The New Frontier of Survey | 8 hours

Standard and Cutting-Edge Techniques of Architectural Survey

Giuseppe Boselli

The Ancient Sustainable | 9 hours

Principles of Environmental and Energy Sustainability for Historical Architectures

Edoardo Milesi

Concept Design | 12 hours

The Genesis of a Design Idea

Marco Prati

Case History | 18 hours

Successful Examples of Restoration of Historical Architectures

Andrea Zamboni

Arts and Ruins | 6 hours

Artistic Languages as the Tool to Enhance Historical Architectures

Gianandrea Gazzola

Memory and Earthquakes | 8 hours

Principles for Seismic Adjustment of Historical Architectures

Francesca Bond, Viviana Cannas, Lisa Galeotti

Interior Design | 12 hours

How to Design the Interiors

Sonia Galafassi

Special Lectures

Fondaco Dei Tedeschi, Prada and Manifesta: OMA and Historical Heritage

Ippolito Pestellini | OMA

New Uses for Sacred Spaces

Valerie Mulvin | McCullough Mulvin Architects

Presences and Absences

Aires Mateus e Associados

Re-Architecture: Schindler’s Factory in Krakow

Claudio Nardi | Claudio Nardi Architects

Cavea Arcari: The Evident Space

Giuseppe Zampieri | David Chipperfield Architects Milano

Contemporaneity and Archeology

João Luís Carrilho da Graça

Betraying History: Interpreting the Ancient

Vincenzo Latina

Contemporary Grafts: Kalo Slot Ruins

MAP Architects

Skin and Memory: San Michele in Borgo

Massimo Carmassi

Ethereal Architecture: Between Imagination and Memory

Edoardo Tresoldi

Italy and Hospitality

Giorgio Palmucci | Associazione Italiana Confindustria Alberghi

32-Hour Workshop

Life in the Ruins: Post-earthquake Activation of Bolognola

The course will be carried out in collaboration with the Municipality of Bolognola and Agenzia del Demanio. The students will be given the opportunity to work on the area of Bolognola, a little village located in the seismic basin of the 2016 earthquake, with the opportunity to find in the wounds the elements to turn the little hamlet into a major international example of post-calamity repurposing and re-activation, joining historical heritage to contemporary architecture.

Internships

At the end of the lessons, the students are guaranteed an internship in one of the professional firms relevant to the course topic: OMA, Mccullough Mulvin Architects, Aires Mateus E Associados, Claudio Nardi Architects, or Carrilho Da Graça Arquitectos.

Partners

The project is in cooperation with Confindustria Alberghi, Galletti, Banca di Bologna, Ariostea, Paolo Castelli S.p.A., Comune di Bolognola

More information at: www.yacademy.it

Contact: studenti@yacademy.it