Architecture for Heritage: YACademy's Course Offers 8 Scholarships and Internships in Internationally-Renowned Firms

YACademy launches the second edition of Architecture for Heritage, a high-level training course offering 8 scholarships and internships for internationally-renowned architectural firms.
106 hours of lessons, a 32-hour workshop and internships/lectures held by internationally-renowned architectural firms like OMA, Mccullough Mulvin Architects, Aires Mateus E Associados, Claudio Nardi Architects, and Carrilho Da Graça Arquitectos.
The Course
Architects have always been asked to breathe new life into ancient architectures inherited from the past or into historical – often monumental – artifacts that no longer respond to the customs and needs of the contemporary society.
Nevertheless, the ancient architectures tell our story, therefore deserve to be restored with interventions that bring along a hint of modernity and show the trace of the design activity. The “Architecture for Heritage” course has been created on these premises. Its aim is training designers who will able to understand and enhance the memory of historical architectures and take inspiration from them to carry out new interventions that both meet the new needs and are enriched by the link to the past. In a close dialogue between the ancient and the modern, between existing architectures and new interventions, it is possible to comprehend what has been and what is now, redesigning – through architecture – a historical line bound to be continued by future generations.
The students will learn about the most advanced survey strategies and redesign of historical architectures; therefore, they will be able to protect the ancient wonders without giving up on a contemporary approach to the project. They will acquire skills and experience in a field of design that is always present and offers continuous and valuable job opportunities.
The students will analyze the technical and compositional strategies to adopt in contexts that host outstanding existing architectures through the intervention on archaeological and industrial sites and focusing mainly on the accommodation and cultural use of historical buildings.
The course will be made up of 106 hours of lessons, a 32-hour workshop and multiple lectures by well-renowned professional architects. At the end of the lessons, the students will be granted an internship.
YACADEMY
YAC is an association which promotes architectural competitions aimed at fostering culture and design research. Over the years, YAC has broadened its experience of work and collaboration with the main architectural firms of contemporary architecture, dealing with diverse and numerous topics of architectural design. Nowadays, thanks to the collaboration with the University of Bologna, YAC’s expertise can serve young designers better, providing them with the creation of high-level educational programs aimed at polishing the skills of the students and offering them a valuable connection to the labor market.
Thanks to the close relationship with internationally renowned professional and academic actors, YAC is the perfect frame within which complete or specialize one’s skills and create a significative link with the most internationally-renowned architectural practices. The courses will take place at YACademy’s headquarters: a historical building located in the heart of Bologna historical city center, close to the Two Towers and next to Piazza Santo Stefano, undoubtedly one of the most picturesque corners of the city.
106 Hours of Lessons
Reading the History | 12 hours
Historical Analysis and Contextualization of the Architectural Heritage
Pierluigi Cervellati
Industrial Heritage | 9 hours
From The Object to the Project: Restoration Strategies
Edoardo Currà
Restoration Technologies | 12 hours
Modernity as the Key to Enhance the Ancient
Paolo Iotti
The New Frontier of Survey | 8 hours
Standard and Cutting-Edge Techniques of Architectural Survey
Giuseppe Boselli
The Ancient Sustainable | 9 hours
Principles of Environmental and Energy Sustainability for Historical Architectures
Edoardo Milesi
Concept Design | 12 hours
The Genesis of a Design Idea
Marco Prati
Case History | 18 hours
Successful Examples of Restoration of Historical Architectures
Andrea Zamboni
Arts and Ruins | 6 hours
Artistic Languages as the Tool to Enhance Historical Architectures
Gianandrea Gazzola
Memory and Earthquakes | 8 hours
Principles for Seismic Adjustment of Historical Architectures
Francesca Bond, Viviana Cannas, Lisa Galeotti
Interior Design | 12 hours
How to Design the Interiors
Sonia Galafassi
Special Lectures
Fondaco Dei Tedeschi, Prada and Manifesta: OMA and Historical Heritage
Ippolito Pestellini | OMA
New Uses for Sacred Spaces
Valerie Mulvin | McCullough Mulvin Architects
Presences and Absences
Aires Mateus e Associados
Re-Architecture: Schindler’s Factory in Krakow
Claudio Nardi | Claudio Nardi Architects
Cavea Arcari: The Evident Space
Giuseppe Zampieri | David Chipperfield Architects Milano
Contemporaneity and Archeology
João Luís Carrilho da Graça
Betraying History: Interpreting the Ancient
Vincenzo Latina
Contemporary Grafts: Kalo Slot Ruins
MAP Architects
Skin and Memory: San Michele in Borgo
Massimo Carmassi
Ethereal Architecture: Between Imagination and Memory
Edoardo Tresoldi
Italy and Hospitality
Giorgio Palmucci | Associazione Italiana Confindustria Alberghi
32-Hour Workshop
Life in the Ruins: Post-earthquake Activation of Bolognola
The course will be carried out in collaboration with the Municipality of Bolognola and Agenzia del Demanio. The students will be given the opportunity to work on the area of Bolognola, a little village located in the seismic basin of the 2016 earthquake, with the opportunity to find in the wounds the elements to turn the little hamlet into a major international example of post-calamity repurposing and re-activation, joining historical heritage to contemporary architecture.
Internships
At the end of the lessons, the students are guaranteed an internship in one of the professional firms relevant to the course topic: OMA, Mccullough Mulvin Architects, Aires Mateus E Associados, Claudio Nardi Architects, or Carrilho Da Graça Arquitectos.
Partners
The project is in cooperation with Confindustria Alberghi, Galletti, Banca di Bologna, Ariostea, Paolo Castelli S.p.A., Comune di Bolognola
More information at: www.yacademy.it
Contact: studenti@yacademy.it