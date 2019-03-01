GSM House / OTP arquitetura

+ 23

Architects OTP arquitetura

Location Brazil

Category Houses

Arquitetos Responsáveis Pedro Prado , Raphael Takano e Arthur Oishi

Area 2368.06 ft2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Guilherme Pucci

Manufacturers Loading...

Manufacturers Loading... More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The project was conceived with a re-reading of a traditional farmhouse, looking to bring traditional elements such as porch, patio, gable roof, eaves, combined with a contemporary design.

The main idea is born from the proposal of preservation of the natural conditions of the site.

Was defined the average elevation of the land for the implantation of the two volumes, on the left side was the social one, facing the slope and taking advantage of the view with the pool set in half slope. Already the right volume, in which the restricted part of the residence is located, is facing the slope, protecting it from noise and giving greater privacy.

The two volumes are connected by an apparent concrete slab with apparent ecological brick, creating a contrast with the two white volumes. Under the slab the entrance hall of the house is formed, responsible for the separation of the social and intimate functions of the residence.

The idea such for the preservation of the tree, located in the middle of the site, building a central courtyard. This is responsible for the spatial organization and flows of the project, besides guaranteeing the best insolation and ventilation of the environments.

The Volumetry of the main facade is composed of two white pentagonal prismatic volumes with only two small symmetrical openings in contrast to the volume of the entrance hall, taking advantage of the materiality of the concrete and the ceramic brick.

Already the social volume is characterized by the flexibility of the environment and its fluidity, integrating the patio into the pool area.