World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. OTP arquitetura
  6. 2018
  7. GSM House / OTP arquitetura

GSM House / OTP arquitetura

  • 10:00 - 1 March, 2019
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
GSM House / OTP arquitetura
Save this picture!
GSM House / OTP arquitetura, © Guilherme Pucci
© Guilherme Pucci

© Guilherme Pucci © Guilherme Pucci © Guilherme Pucci © Guilherme Pucci + 23

  • Architects

    OTP arquitetura

  • Location

    Brazil

  • Category

    Houses

  • Arquitetos Responsáveis

    Pedro Prado , Raphael Takano e Arthur Oishi

  • Area

    2368.06 ft2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Guilherme Pucci

Text description provided by the architects. The project was conceived with a re-reading of a traditional farmhouse, looking to bring traditional elements such as porch, patio, gable roof, eaves, combined with a contemporary design.

Save this picture!
© Guilherme Pucci
© Guilherme Pucci

The main idea is born from the proposal of preservation of the natural conditions of the site.

Save this picture!
© Guilherme Pucci
© Guilherme Pucci

Was defined the average elevation of the land for the implantation of the two volumes, on the left side was the social one, facing the slope and taking advantage of the view with the pool set in half slope. Already the right volume, in which the restricted part of the residence is located, is facing the slope, protecting it from noise and giving greater privacy.

Save this picture!
Sections
Sections

The two volumes are connected by an apparent concrete slab with apparent ecological brick, creating a contrast with the two white volumes. Under the slab the entrance hall of the house is formed, responsible for the separation of the social and intimate functions of the residence.

Save this picture!
© Guilherme Pucci
© Guilherme Pucci

The idea such for the preservation of the tree, located in the middle of the site, building a central courtyard. This is responsible for the spatial organization and flows of the project, besides guaranteeing the best insolation and ventilation of the environments.

Save this picture!
© Guilherme Pucci
© Guilherme Pucci

The Volumetry of the main facade is composed of two white pentagonal prismatic volumes with only two small symmetrical openings in contrast to the volume of the entrance hall, taking advantage of the materiality of the concrete and the ceramic brick.

Save this picture!
© Guilherme Pucci
© Guilherme Pucci

Already the social volume is characterized by the flexibility of the environment and its fluidity, integrating the patio into the pool area.

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
OTP arquitetura
Office

Products:

Wood Concrete Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Brazil
Cite: "GSM House / OTP arquitetura" [Residência GSM / OTP arquitetura] 01 Mar 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/912053/gsm-house-otp-arquitetura/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream