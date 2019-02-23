AIA Elevates New Members and Nine International Honorary Members to the College of Fellows

Selected works from six of the nine new honorary AIA Fellows.

More than 100 American architects and nine international practitioners have been elevated to the American Institute of Architects College of Fellows. Fellowship in the AIA is a prestigious honor conferred upon those who have lasting contributions to the profession. While primarily a national award, the AIA also awards fellowship to a number of international designers each year.

The nine international architects who received Honorary Fellowship to the AIA this year have been recognized for their "exceptional work and contributions to architecture and society on an international level." This year’s honorary fellows are:

The AIA Fellowship program was established to recognize those who have achieved a high standard of work and contribution to the profession. US-based candidates must have at least ten years of AIA membership and are recognized for their efforts in one of the four following areas:

Promoted the aesthetic, scientific, and practical efficiency of the profession;

Promoted the science and art of planning and building by advancing the standards of architectural education, training or practice;

Coordinated the building industry and the profession of architecture through leadership in the AIA or other related professional organizations; or

Advanced the living standards of people through an improved environment.

The new fellows will be honored in a ceremony at the 2019 AIA Conference on Architecture in Las Vegas in June.