World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. Vitra Design Museum Explores the Work of Balkrishna Doshi

Vitra Design Museum Explores the Work of Balkrishna Doshi

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Vitra Design Museum Explores the Work of Balkrishna Doshi
Save this picture!
Vitra Design Museum Explores the Work of Balkrishna Doshi, Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore, photo by Vinay Panjwani. Image Courtesy of Vitra Design Museum
Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore, photo by Vinay Panjwani. Image Courtesy of Vitra Design Museum

The Vitra Design Museum has announced a new exhibition exploring the work of Pritzker architect Balkrishna Doshi. Titled Architecture for the People, the museum will present the first international retrospective about Balkrishna Doshi outside of Asia. The goal of the exhibition is to open Doshi’s work to a global audience and show how the architect’s work has redefined modern Indian architecture to shape a new generations of architects.

Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore, photo by Vinay Panjwani. Image Courtesy of Vitra Design Museum Exterior view of Doshi’s Sangath Architect’s Studio, Ahmedabad, Image by Iwan Baan. Image Courtesy of Vitra Design Museum Balkrishna Doshi in his studio, Image by Iwan Baan. Image Courtesy of Vitra Design Museum Amdavad Ni Gufa underground art space that Doshi created with M.F. Husain, Image by Iwan Baan. Image Courtesy of Vitra Design Museum + 5

Save this picture!
Amdavad Ni Gufa underground art space that Doshi created with M.F. Husain, Image by Iwan Baan. Image Courtesy of Vitra Design Museum
Amdavad Ni Gufa underground art space that Doshi created with M.F. Husain, Image by Iwan Baan. Image Courtesy of Vitra Design Museum

As the Vitra Design Museum states, Doshi is one of the few pioneers of modern architecture in his home country and the first Indian architect to receive the Pritzker. The exhibition will present significant projects realized between 1958 and 2014, ranging in scale from entire cities and town planning projects to academic campuses as well as cultural institutions and public administrative offices, from private residences to interiors. Among these works are pioneering buildings like the Indian Institute of Management (1977–92), Doshi’s architectural studio Sangath (1980), and the famous low-cost housing project Aranya (1989). Exhibits will include original works such as drawings, models, and art works from Doshi’s archive and studio, but also photography, film footage and several full-scale installations.

Save this picture!
Exterior view of Doshi’s Sangath Architect’s Studio, Ahmedabad, Image by Iwan Baan. Image Courtesy of Vitra Design Museum
Exterior view of Doshi’s Sangath Architect’s Studio, Ahmedabad, Image by Iwan Baan. Image Courtesy of Vitra Design Museum

"Doshi’s humanist philosophy was shaped by his Indian roots as well as his western education and the rapidly changing context of Indian society since the early 1950s. His architectural vocabulary, which is both poetic and functional, was strongly influenced by what he learned from Le Corbusier, with whom he collaborated on the design of the Indian city of Chandigarh and on other projects, and from his experiences with Louis Kahn, who conceived the design for the Institute of Management. Reaching beyond these early models, Doshi developed an approach that oscillates between industrialism and primitivism, between modern architecture and traditional form. His practice is based on ideas of sustainability and aims to root architecture in a larger context of culture and environment as well as social, ethical, and religious beliefs."

There will be an opening talk with Balkrishna Doshi on March 29, 2019 at 6 pm. The Architecture for the People exhibition will run from 30.03 – 08.09.2019. You can follow along with the exhibition using #VDMDoshi

View the complete gallery

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Eric Baldwin
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Eric Baldwin. "Vitra Design Museum Explores the Work of Balkrishna Doshi" 22 Feb 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/912048/vitra-design-museum-explores-the-work-of-balkrishna-doshi/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream