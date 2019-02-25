World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential
  4. Thailand
  5. Poetic Space Studio
  6. 2018
  7. Multiple Courtyard House / Poetic Space Studio

Multiple Courtyard House / Poetic Space Studio

  • 00:00 - 25 February, 2019
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Multiple Courtyard House / Poetic Space Studio
Save this picture!
Multiple Courtyard House / Poetic Space Studio, © Songtam Srinakarin
© Songtam Srinakarin

© Songtam Srinakarin © Songtam Srinakarin © Songtam Srinakarin © Songtam Srinakarin + 32

Save this picture!
© Songtam Srinakarin
© Songtam Srinakarin

Text description provided by the architects. The family resettles their home from the city centre to the outskirt of Bangkok. By the limitation of their existing home as city row house, it’s no longer to accommodate seven family members - grandmother, mother and her five children - becoming to early age of working generation.

Save this picture!
© Songtam Srinakarin
© Songtam Srinakarin

They need more space for both personal area and more function area for family activities. The new settlement is new residential area, which was agriculture area, by the expansion of Bangkok’s infrastructure. They can have much more space to built a big family house and also kitchen garden in the backyard.

Save this picture!
© Songtam Srinakarin
© Songtam Srinakarin

The house consists mainly 6 bedrooms with toilet as private function, and support functions as sharing public area. We try both to minimise the private area in order to get public space as much as possible, and also to balance the relationship between private and public functions. By these attempt, the typology of courtyard is instrumented to be mainly functioning the whole house.

Save this picture!
© Songtam Srinakarin
© Songtam Srinakarin

There are three courtyards. In the centre of the house, it is main courtyard, which combining swimming pool and garden. It’s not only circulating all family activities and also being the centre of concentration and atmosphere all day and night. It connects and divides activities at the same time.

Save this picture!
© Songtam Srinakarin
© Songtam Srinakarin

Eventually, two small courtyards with flowering tree in the middle are located both sides of bedroom zone - north and south wing. They are set in the between bedrooms, operating as gap to set the privacy and also operating as common area for each zone.

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Poetic Space Studio
Office

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Buildings Residential Thailand
Cite: "Multiple Courtyard House / Poetic Space Studio" 25 Feb 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/912020/multiple-courtyard-house-poetic-space-studio/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream