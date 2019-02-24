World
  7. Olivos / BAG arquitectura

Olivos / BAG arquitectura

  • 13:00 - 24 February, 2019
Olivos / BAG arquitectura
Olivos / BAG arquitectura, © Paulina Ojeda
© Paulina Ojeda

© Paulina Ojeda

  • Architects

    BAG arquitectura

  • Location

    Aguascalientes, Mexico

  • Category

    Houses

  • Lead Architects

    Arq. Aldo Ojeda Lopez

  • Collaborators

    Arq. Ariel Macias, Arq. David Navarro

  • Area

    5651.05 ft2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Paulina Ojeda
© Paulina Ojeda
© Paulina Ojeda

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located in a residential area north of the city of Aguascalientes, Olivos is developed for a family of 5 members.

© Paulina Ojeda
© Paulina Ojeda

On the ground floor we can find: living room, dining room, kitchen, garage, a studio and the master bedroom.

© Paulina Ojeda
© Paulina Ojeda
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
© Paulina Ojeda
© Paulina Ojeda

On the first level there are 4 bedrooms and a tv room. On the second level: the steam room and a roof-garden.

© Paulina Ojeda
© Paulina Ojeda

A strong relationship exists between interior and exterior spaces, as well as providing spaces with green areas. The above mentioned can be seen in the living and dining room, how the two spaces are fused with the exterior garden, this is thanks to the amplitude of the space and the use of glass and a small interior garden, which gives the sensation of nature wanting to live inside the space.

© Paulina Ojeda
© Paulina Ojeda

The spaces receive a great amount of natural illumination, given by large windows and domes. This is done to fulfill the client’s wishes and generate functional spaces.

Materiality wise, black and white tones were used on the floor and on the wall to create minimalistic spaces and also to get a contrast between them.

The roof-garden on the second level, is the perfect space for gatherings and also to see the sun descend on el Cerro del Muerto.

© Paulina Ojeda
© Paulina Ojeda

