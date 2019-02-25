World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices
  4. Malaysia
  5. S/LAB10
  6. Mantab Workplace / S/LAB10

Mantab Workplace / S/LAB10

  • 20:00 - 25 February, 2019
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Mantab Workplace / S/LAB10
Save this picture!
Mantab Workplace / S/LAB10, Courtesy of S/LAB10
Courtesy of S/LAB10

Courtesy of S/LAB10 Courtesy of S/LAB10 Courtesy of S/LAB10 Courtesy of S/LAB10 + 20

  • Architects

    S/LAB10

  • Location

    Bangsar, Kuala Lumpur. Malaysia

  • Category

    Offices

  • Lead Architects

    Jason Sim

  • Design Team

    Hao Wang, Fion Hsu & Liz Siew

  • Main Contractor

    WM Furniture & Renovation Sdn Bhd

  • Client

    Mantab Group Sdn Bhd
Save this picture!
Courtesy of S/LAB10
Courtesy of S/LAB10

Text description provided by the architects. Mantab Workplace is one of S/LAB10’s latest endeavours. Comprising a complete internal overhaul of an existing bungalow—the team was required to re-examine the office/workspace typology in a Southeast Asian climate and locality for a local property development company in Kuala Lumpur Malaysia in producing the final design scheme. The firm required not just a workspace for its growing team, but also a series of spaces for hosting and entertaining their clients. As such, the existing single unit, multi-storey former residence was transformed into a gleaming corporate hub for a private entity that seamlessly integrates business and leisure.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of S/LAB10
Courtesy of S/LAB10

What stands out in particular in Mantab Workplace is its gleaming bold façade. Looming over the quiet suburban street, the gold-copper alloy façade rises up from the building’s ground level in shielding its interior furtively. The triangulated facets of the matte- and highly polished finishing of gold-copper alloy are seemingly arbitrary–but in essence are conceptually extrapolated from the corporation’s name and brand. Translated from Malay language, “mantab” means solidity; an unshakeable integrity.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of S/LAB10
Courtesy of S/LAB10

The designers likened this to the hardiness of a diamond—with no single facet on the jewel alike, yet abound with impeccably hardy beauty. Inspired as well by the Malaysian shophouse vernacular of folding iron shutters, the gold-copper alloy clad folding panels are hinged and operable. Whether angled half-shut with its interiors peeking out to its suburban extents, or closed in entirety for privacy and to keep out the glare of tropical light out—the façade is eye-catching and captivating, with the allure of it leaving many a visitor guessing what lies within. 

Save this picture!
Plans
Plans

The design brief was unusual: to create a series of spaces within the building to suit a variety of purposes that ranged from business to social. Thus, S/LAB10 was tasked to revise and challenge the norms of an office typology. The new programme was to include offices for the company’s three directors as well a display gallery and numerous leisure spaces for hosting clients.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of S/LAB10
Courtesy of S/LAB10

 The team sought to fulfil the client’s requirements by delivering a design that not only re-worked the aforementioned, but also resulted in a comprehensive design scheme that was both visually striking and practical in its function.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of S/LAB10
Courtesy of S/LAB10

The project inherits the house’s basic structure (which proved advantageous in dealing with the site’s naturally steep incline). In place, is a dexterous play of cantilevering volumes, contrasting surfaces, materials and texture, as well as the considered use and design of intricate details throughout.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of S/LAB10
Courtesy of S/LAB10

The consolidation of the building’s existing structural framework with a bold play of surface and volumetric elements culminates in a strong, sensual spatial experience and language throughout. And subsequently, a confident, bold architectural presence and visual identity for the client prudently set within the existing building’s typology. 

Save this picture!
Courtesy of S/LAB10
Courtesy of S/LAB10

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
S/LAB10
Office

Products:

Wood Stone Fabric

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Offices Malaysia
Cite: "Mantab Workplace / S/LAB10" 25 Feb 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/912002/mantab-workplace-s-lab10/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream