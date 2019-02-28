World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Store
  4. China
  5. kooo architects
  6. 2019
  7. Kooo in the Park / kooo architects

Kooo in the Park / kooo architects

  • 19:00 - 28 February, 2019
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Kooo in the Park / kooo architects
Save this picture!
Kooo in the Park / kooo architects, © Weiqiu Lin
© Weiqiu Lin

© Weiqiu Lin © Weiqiu Lin © Weiqiu Lin © Weiqiu Lin + 14

  • Architects

    kooo architects

  • Location

    1F, 6, No. 322 AnFuRoad, ShangHai, China

  • Category

    Store

  • Exhibition Graphic Design

    Huan Liu/Unitag Design

  • Logo Design

    Jinkui Zhou

  • Project Year

    2019

  • Photographs

    Weiqiu Lin
Save this picture!
© Weiqiu Lin
© Weiqiu Lin

Text description provided by the architects. Zuczug is a multi-brand collective platform of new lifestyle, and the store space of its sub-brand “In the Park” was designed by Kooo Architects. During the new shop opening period, Kooo Architects which as a first design team to cooperate with “Park” held anexhibition of architectural model project about one and a half months in the designed store.

Save this picture!
© Weiqiu Lin
© Weiqiu Lin

In the Park, an innovative buyer’s store was founded in 2018. Based on the young people’s life of this moment with the concept of public, equality and openness. In the Park is a place where can accommodates a variety of functions such as fashion retail, art exhibitions and social activities, it also presents a renewal and more contemporary aesthetic form of retail.

Save this picture!
© Weiqiu Lin
© Weiqiu Lin
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Weiqiu Lin
© Weiqiu Lin

In the Park is meticulous in selection of high-quality products with a sense of design, meanwhile, it pays attention on designer, artists and groups with special and potentials at present. Also enrich the forms of products through cooperation in different dimensions. Its concept of “In The Park” is also extended to space experience, which displays devices and collaborates with professional team of space design at regular intervals.

Save this picture!
© Weiqiu Lin
© Weiqiu Lin

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
kooo architects
Office

Products:

Glass Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Commercial Architecture Retail Store China
Cite: "Kooo in the Park / kooo architects" 28 Feb 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/911990/kooo-in-the-park-kooo-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream