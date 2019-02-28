Kooo in the Park / kooo architects

+ 14

Architects kooo architects

Location 1F, 6, No. 322 AnFuRoad, ShangHai, China

Category Store

Exhibition Graphic Design Huan Liu/Unitag Design

Logo Design Jinkui Zhou

Project Year 2019

Photographs Weiqiu Lin

Text description provided by the architects. Zuczug is a multi-brand collective platform of new lifestyle, and the store space of its sub-brand “In the Park” was designed by Kooo Architects. During the new shop opening period, Kooo Architects which as a first design team to cooperate with “Park” held anexhibition of architectural model project about one and a half months in the designed store.

In the Park, an innovative buyer’s store was founded in 2018. Based on the young people’s life of this moment with the concept of public, equality and openness. In the Park is a place where can accommodates a variety of functions such as fashion retail, art exhibitions and social activities, it also presents a renewal and more contemporary aesthetic form of retail.

In the Park is meticulous in selection of high-quality products with a sense of design, meanwhile, it pays attention on designer, artists and groups with special and potentials at present. Also enrich the forms of products through cooperation in different dimensions. Its concept of “In The Park” is also extended to space experience, which displays devices and collaborates with professional team of space design at regular intervals.