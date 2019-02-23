Illustrations of Sacred Spaces Around the World by André Chiote

Save this picture! Luce Memorial Chapel, I. M. Pei. Image © André Chiote

Architecture can be understood through many prisms but is often seen solely as the response to material demands - housing, leisure, commerce, etc. But perhaps no space is more emotionally and symbolically loaded than that of sacred spaces. Designing spaces for worship (religious or otherwise) can be one of the most creative and liberating tasks of this profession. These spaces transcend the terrestrial plane of mere material to become part of a universe of subjectivity and faith.

We present below a series of illustrations of such spaces by André Chiote, featuring famed architectural works by designers such as Gottfried Bohm, Oscar Niemeyer, and Peter Zumthor.

Explaining the motivation behind the project, Chiote said: "Places of religious worship or funeral ceremony, these monuments are always exceptional buildings, remaining while everything around them changes. They are also symbolic and iconic structures. These are the buildings from our era that will remain as our legacy in the future.



These buildings serve a larger spiritual purpose that makes evident the artificial-natural dichotomy that permeates every built work. Regarding this, Chiote says that in his illustrations "...simplified architectural geometries contrast with natural elements (sky, water, trees) in a graphic game between complementary elements to create a dialogue between human architectural creation and faith in (supposed) divine creation. "

