El Cortijo House / Felipe Assadi Arquitectos

+ 28

Architects Felipe Assadi, Trinidad Schönthaler

Location Urb. El Cortijo, Samborondón, Ecuador

Category Housing

Project Year 2018

Photographs Fernando Alda

Working Team Alice Schuck, Macarena Ávila More Specs Less Specs

The Project is located in a condominium development ok 5,000-sqare-meters lots. Neverthless, the typology reflects the configuration on a diferent scale, of a typical city block in central Guayaquil, with back-to-back constructions occupying the perimeter and generating patios on the interior. If we were to remove the divisions, we would have a single continuos building with a large inner patio.

Likewise, the spaces of the house are articulated around a square central patio, with an internal corridor. The patio connects all of the spaces visually and ensures tha the house has a landscape of its own.

Save this picture! Cortesía de Felipe Assadi Arquitectos