Architecture & Design Film Festival Returns to Downtown Los Angeles

Architecture & Design Film Festival Returns to Downtown Los Angeles
Elevation by Marcus Fairs & Oliver Manzi . Image Courtesy of Architecture & Design Film Festival
Elevation by Marcus Fairs & Oliver Manzi . Image Courtesy of Architecture & Design Film Festival

The Architecture & Design Film Festival is returning this year from March 13-17 in Downtown Los Angeles. ADFF:LA offers a curated program of 24 films, director Q&As, and a series of discussions on architecture and design. The festival was created to celebrate the creative spirit that drives architecture and design. From events and films to panel discussions, ADFF has become the nation’s largest film festival devoted to architecture.

ADFF. Image Courtesy of Architecture & Design Film Festival ADFF. Image Courtesy of Architecture & Design Film Festival ADFF. Image Courtesy of Architecture & Design Film Festival Renzo Piano: The Architect of Light. Image Courtesy of Architecture & Design Film Festival + 5

Renzo Piano: The Architect of Light. Image Courtesy of Architecture & Design Film Festival
Renzo Piano: The Architect of Light. Image Courtesy of Architecture & Design Film Festival

ADFF was designed as an opportunity to entertain, engage and educate all types of people who are excited about architecture and design. With screenings, panel discussions and events in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago, the ADFF also programs for international film festivals as well as cultural institutions and private venues. Before the festival on March 9th, there is an opportunity to see 24 short films during the Short Films Walk at the Helms Design District. The main event will be held at the Los Angeles Theatre Center.

Tickets can be purchased online, and a schedule of events can be found here.

