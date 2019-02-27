World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. Sidewalks That Generate Energy Through The Steps

Sidewalks That Generate Energy Through The Steps

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Sidewalks That Generate Energy Through The Steps
Save this picture!
Sidewalks That Generate Energy Through The Steps, Cortesia de Pavegen
Cortesia de Pavegen

When we think of energy from renewable sources, the first that probably come to mind are solar and wind. And decentralizing power generation is something that has inspired engineers and inventors from all over the world.

So what about turning the mechanical energy generated when people walk into electrical energy? It can be done thanks to technology developed by Laurence Kemball-Cook,founder of Pavegen. Using platforms inserted within sidewalks Pavegen converts steps into electric power (while also generating data and even rewards). But before you go out there feeling like Michael Jackson in Billie Jean, you should understand how this system works.

Cortesia de Pavegen Cortesia de Pavegen Cortesia de Pavegen Cortesia de Pavegen + 9

Save this picture!
Cortesia de Pavegen
Cortesia de Pavegen

Power is generated when a footprint compresses the board from a depth of 5 mm to 10 mm. The triangular design maximizes power output and data capture, and its high durability and ease of install allow it to be seamlessly integrated into any location. Through electromagnetic induction by copper coils and magnets, each step produces from anywhere from 2 to 4 joules, which generates an average of 5 watts of energy: enough to operate an LED bulb for 30 seconds. This energy is stored in batteries that can power lights or other devices, such as speakers. In addition to power generation, Pavegen can use Bluetooth to connect to smartphone applications and the system can also communicate with building management systems.

Save this picture!
Cortesia de Pavegen
Cortesia de Pavegen

The system has already been tested in malls, airports, shops, shopping streets and even on soccer fields.

View the complete gallery

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Eduardo Souza
Author

See more:

News Articles Sustainability
Cite: Souza, Eduardo. "Sidewalks That Generate Energy Through The Steps" [Calçadas que geram energia através dos passos] 27 Feb 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/911965/sidewalks-that-generate-energy-through-the-steps/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream