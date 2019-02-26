World
A Selection of Landscape Architecture Detail Drawings

A Selection of Landscape Architecture Detail Drawings
Global Warming is causing a series of changes in our climate, and as a result, in our landscape. Successful and exemplary Landscape Architecture delivers proposals that tackle these environmental changes in two areas of development: Design and Architectural Representation.

Landscape Architecture works with all of the ephemeral components related to changing climatic conditions; ecological efficiency, selection and use of materials and their maintenance. The narrative of the interventions in the landscape, regardless of their scale, require drawings ranging from macro frames that show the context, to specific dissections that show constructive details.

CORO Project - Phase 1
CORO Project - Phase 1
Development Banks of the Meurthe
Development Banks of the Meurthe

We wanted to highlight the beauty and importance of the more detailed scale of graphic representation applied to the Landscape Architecture so here is a selection of plans and sections. This collection is one of the many interesting groupings of content made by our registered users. Remember that you can save and manage what inspires you via the following link.

Adaptation of The Roman Ruins of Can Tacó
Adaptation of The Roman Ruins of Can Tacó
Eldhusøya
Eldhusøya
Sydney Park Water Re-Use Project
Sydney Park Water Re-Use Project
Parque 6 de Junio - Safe Public Space
Parque 6 de Junio - Safe Public Space
Kaukari Urban Park
Kaukari Urban Park
Sydney Park Water Re-Use Project
Sydney Park Water Re-Use Project

