  7. Manuel House / Estudio Rocamora Diseño & Arquiectura

Manuel House / Estudio Rocamora Diseño & Arquiectura

Manuel House / Estudio Rocamora Diseño & Arquiectura
Manuel House / Estudio Rocamora Diseño & Arquiectura, © Cabrera Photo
© Cabrera Photo

© Cabrera Photo © Cabrera Photo © Cabrera Photo © Cabrera Photo + 18

© Cabrera Photo
© Cabrera Photo

Text description provided by the architects. This house is originally a farmhouse of the nineteenth century Camp d'Elx. When we visited the place for the first time we found a traditional house in precarious conditions, with the roof down and in a state of advanced ruin.

© Cabrera Photo
© Cabrera Photo
© Cabrera Photo
© Cabrera Photo

This new home maintains original walls, and even incorporates some of them into the new structure. It also makes use of the existing holes to create open spaces and illuminated that allow to take maximum advantage of the southern orientation of the house.

© Cabrera Photo
© Cabrera Photo

The house, now with the purpose of housing - a program no longer linked to the exploitation of the gardens - is thought with the same virtues that tradition dictated for these buildings and the climate of Elche. Mediterranean, interior, orienting the porch to the south, bedrooms to the east, cross ventilation porch-backyard, west facing controlled by the aggressive west in summer ...

© Cabrera Photo
© Cabrera Photo

Now the house is developed on the plot and inserted into it with all these tools of inherited experience, but appropriating the gardens and the new pool as an annex landscape, as a nearby horizon line. In order to ensure the visual continuity between the interior and the exterior of the house, glass and aluminum carpentry are used to convert the porch into a large window that allows the passage of light and exposes the outdoor infinity pool that, In turn, it serves to mark the step where the habitable zone ends and the orange groves begin.

© Cabrera Photo
© Cabrera Photo

The walls, the flat roof, the large gaps towards the north, the fluidity of the space of the day uses with the interior space make the solution of continuity between the built and the surroundings with the plot have a vital continuity, an enjoyment of the characteristic plot of the 21st century.

Estudio Rocamora Diseño & Arquiectura
