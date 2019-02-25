World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. Leo Romano
  6. 2018
  7. House of the Winds / Leo Romano

House of the Winds / Leo Romano

  • 10:00 - 25 February, 2019
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
House of the Winds / Leo Romano
Save this picture!
House of the Winds / Leo Romano, © EDGARD CESAR
© EDGARD CESAR

© EDGARD CESAR © EDGARD CESAR © EDGARD CESAR © EDGARD CESAR + 17

  • Architects

    Leo Romano

  • Location

    Brazil

  • Category

    Houses

  • Lead Architect

    Leo Romano

  • Area

    5317.37 ft2

  • Project Year

    2018

Text description provided by the architects. With a regular plot of land, the house, which has a modern architecture and, at the same time, needs of this residence of almost 500 square meters, was implanted in "L" format, which guarantees shadowing to the balcony and the feeling of prolongation of the green area.

Save this picture!
© EDGARD CESAR
© EDGARD CESAR

With an architectural language that plays with plans and volumes, the house appears to be structured in two overlapping boxes, dismembered on two floors that guard the social and intimate wings.

Save this picture!
© EDGARD CESAR
© EDGARD CESAR

With a conventional structure in reinforced concrete, the house is surrounded by a screen in steel rebar and noble materials of finish, besides having the differential of having a mirror of water that functions as a kind of access hall to the house.

Save this picture!
© EDGARD CESAR
© EDGARD CESAR

In order to enrich the décor, the selection of furniture predominated mainly by Brazilian names, such as Sergio Rodrigues, Oscar Niemeyer and Jorge Zalszupin, who managed to bring even greater added value to the final product.

Save this picture!
© EDGARD CESAR
© EDGARD CESAR

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Leo Romano
Office

Products:

Wood Glass Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Brazil
Cite: "House of the Winds / Leo Romano" [Casa dos ventos / Leo Romano] 25 Feb 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/911911/house-of-the-winds-leo-romano/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream