World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. Reiulf Ramstad's Exhibition at the Utzon Center Investigates the Local-Global Architect

Reiulf Ramstad's Exhibition at the Utzon Center Investigates the Local-Global Architect

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Reiulf Ramstad's Exhibition at the Utzon Center Investigates the Local-Global Architect
Save this picture!
Reiulf Ramstad's Exhibition at the Utzon Center Investigates the Local-Global Architect, © Niels Fabæk
© Niels Fabæk

Reiulf Ramstad Architects will inaugurate a new exhibition series “In the World of an Architect” at The Utzon Center, focusing on “architecture and design created in the tension field between local and global.” The exhibition will consist of a number of spatial installations spread across five rooms, setting out the concept of “Nordic” and appreciating the importance of the architects’ standpoint.

Rather than cancel the importance of a regionally-based building tradition in a globalized profession, the exhibition invites a more diverse, nuanced understanding of what it means to be a Nordic architect in a globalized era.

© Utzon Center © Utzon Center © Utzon Center © Utzon Center + 29

Save this picture!
© Utzon Center
© Utzon Center

Organized in collaboration with No Nordic, the exhibition is spread across five rooms, three of which feature rooms at 1:1 construction works. The first room conveys the organic form of an embryo (cell formation) – capturing the origins of RRA, No Nordic, and the exhibition. A wealth of fragments from the office’s sketching process is exhibited, along with models.

Save this picture!
© Niels Fabæk
© Niels Fabæk

The second room, “The Bedrock,” features black walls, a projection of waterfalls, and a base of rocky pieces and water mirrors. The elements form the ingredients for the exhibition’s first installation, dealing with “the landscape, urgency, and moderation of RRA’s work.” Meanwhile, the third “green mirror room” is full of Ephesus plants, spread in all directions. In between the plants, models of projects are carefully adapted in the landscape, with a swing in the middle of the room inviting people to play in a surreal world. The room, therefore, represents the firm’s “imaginative, dreamy, conceptual dimension.”

Save this picture!
© Cathrine Ertmann
© Cathrine Ertmann

The fourth room, titled “The Tower Room,” plays on the space’s dramatic height to allow people to climb towards the light from the top of the tower, and look across the sky. Finally, the fifth “Outro” room has a wall-to-wall project depicting interviews with Reiulf Ramstad from various projects, and a podium decorated with models from selected projects.

Save this picture!
© Niels Fabæk
© Niels Fabæk

The opened on November 17th, 2018 and is open to the public until May 26th, 2019.

News via: Reiulf Ramstad Architects

View the complete gallery

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Niall Patrick Walsh
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Niall Patrick Walsh. "Reiulf Ramstad's Exhibition at the Utzon Center Investigates the Local-Global Architect" 20 Feb 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/911891/reiulf-ramstads-exhibition-at-the-utzon-center-investigates-the-local-global-architect/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream