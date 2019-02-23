World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Community Center
  4. China
  5. One Design
  6. 2018
  7. Zhelin Administration and Community Service Center / One Design

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Zhelin Administration and Community Service Center / One Design

  • 23:00 - 23 February, 2019
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Zhelin Administration and Community Service Center / One Design
Save this picture!
Zhelin Administration and Community Service Center / One Design , © Schran Images
© Schran Images

© Schran Images © Schran Images © Schran Images © Schran Images + 31

  • Architects

    One Design

  • Location

    No. 433, Xintang Road, Zhelin New Town, Fengxian District, 201424, Shanghai, China

  • Category

    Renovation

  • Lead Architect

    Bing Bu

  • Design Team

    Bing Bu, Ye Chen, Tongshen Qian

  • Area

    11725.1 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Schran Images
Save this picture!
© Schran Images
© Schran Images

Text description provided by the architects. Zhelin Administration and Community Service Center Building is located in Zhelin New Town of Fengxian District in suburb Shanghai. The currently completed design started as a retrofitting. Originally the building was planned as a retail venue without clear program configuration, but deep building depth and decorative facade languages matching neighboring residential quarter.

Save this picture!
© Schran Images
© Schran Images

When One Design was invited to redesign the building to accommodate the administration and community service functions, the underground part of structure has been just constructed per original design.

Save this picture!
strategy
strategy
Save this picture!
1st floor plan
1st floor plan

The primary pursue in retrofitting is to maximize natural ventilation and lighting. Hence a central volume was removed and added to the southeast corner. A central void is created. It is serving not only as a technical interface between human and nature for ventilation and lighting reasons, but also as an active vertical garden bonding with nature.The void opens to eastside with a river view and contains several landscaped terraces.

Save this picture!
© Schran Images
© Schran Images

Two curved outdoor stairs connect the terraces and ensure the vertical garden as pleasant and tangible experiences to people then just visuals.  With the added volume in southeast corner, the extended south façade becomes more symmetrical, and marks a solid end to the axis from an artificial lake to south, underlying a proper gesture of civic building to nearby public space.

Save this picture!
© Schran Images
© Schran Images

The irregular building form on north and west side was kept following sun shadow setback requirements. Two distinctive materials, glass-fiber reinforced concrete panel and composite wood panel were utilized to help forming a logically clear composition of volumes with hierarchies of transparency and solidness.

Save this picture!
© Schran Images
© Schran Images

Together with the balconies and flyover connecting corridors, a rich vocabulary of façade language was created to make this rather solid and cubical building more permeable, more as a group of varied elements collected than a monolith carved-out. 

Save this picture!
© Schran Images
© Schran Images

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
One Design
Office

Products:

Wood Glass

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Public Architecture Community Community center Refurbishment Renovation China
Cite: "Zhelin Administration and Community Service Center / One Design " 23 Feb 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/911851/zhelin-administration-and-community-service-center-one-design/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Schran Images

柘林社区服务中心 / 集合设计

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream