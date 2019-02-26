8 House / arbol

+ 16

Architects arbol

Location Tokyo, Japan

Category Residential

Lead Architect Yousaku Tsutsumi

Area 86.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Hiroshi Ueda

Manufacturers Loading...

Builder Eiko construction

Garden Greenspace

Text description provided by the architects. Concept outline / arrangement plan. Firstly, pillars and beams are set like a jungle gym (2.5m×1.6m at regular intervals horizontally, depth 5 squares×width 3 squares, 2 layers), to the extent that the whole site is filled with them. The simple, durable grid design is one of the concepts, and it lead to the plan to be organized among the difficult requirements, with expanding the floor space as long as the legal terms and costs were allowed.

At the corner of the south-west side where the frontage faces the road, a garage and a terraceare set, as they are circling the house, and at the opposite side of the north-east side, a courtyard is engraved, so that the house is faced with two-side of the outer spaces, in spite of the limited site. Space structure (including the assumption of how the house would be used). For about space structure, the back of the garage is an entrance for two-family-use, and from the entrance, there’re three doors, one for the1st floor, which is father and mother-in-law space, one for the stairs to the 2nd floor, which is the client family area, and finally, one to the shared bathroom.

At the 1st floor, a dining room is centered, and a plan of the least waste of the spare space for the best convenience and comfort is chosen, plus Japanese-style room, Western-style room, toilet, cloak, courtyard are set in a way of Japanese-modern style. At the 2nd floor, a living dining room space is set as large as possible, and the main bed room, children room, toilet, terrace are placed, with the aim of architecturally simple placement, so that the interior design is shined.

Exterior design (courtyard/surroundings). Exterior walls are covered with wave-shaped galvalume plates, the pillars and the beams as well, the corner sides are finished without decoration of roofing tiles. Regarding the protection of overseeing from the outside in the terrace and the courtyard, by selecting simple, light, durable tent fabric which are used in sports facilities, or public sidewalk eaves, it gives full consideration of the both privacy protection and daylighting, and warm, kind atmosphere, even though the galvalume plates can be looked sharp and cold.

The scenery from the terrace is only sky, therefore it produces a comfortable private space beautifully. The client is planning to set up a tent or a tarp, and have a barbeque, saying “I could enjoy outside activities in my urban home, without going out.” The exterior space which can be seen as two places on the diagonal line, creates a unique open flavor, as it is not only the space bigness, and synergistic relationships, but by the jungle-gym-like frame, the same height pillars are set in and out at regular intervals, the terrace, the courtyard and the inside rooms look borderless.

About gardening in the courtyard and a part of the garage, evergreen trees are planted for overseeing protection, and in order to feel the change of seasons, acer sieboldianum, one of the deciduous trees, for enjoying autumn leaves, fraxinus lanuginosa for spring white flower, and blueberry trees are also planted.