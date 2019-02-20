World
Hulu Series to Feature the World Expo's "Murder Castle"

Hulu Series to Feature the World Expo's "Murder Castle"
Hulu Series to Feature the World Expo's "Murder Castle" , Russian Section - 1893 World Expo. Image via Creative Commons
Russian Section - 1893 World Expo. Image via Creative Commons

Hulu has announced that they will be adapting a story of H.H. Holmes, America’s first documented serial killer, into a television series on the 1893 World’s Columbian Exposition in Chicago. Based on the nonfiction book The Devil in the White City by Erik Larson, the series will explore murder and architecture around the so-called “Murder Castle." The show will feature the labyrinthine structure that Holmes built and stories around architect Daniel H. Burnham's infamous World Expo.

1893 World Expo. Image via Creative Commons
H.H. Holmes - Murder Castle. Image via Creative Commons
According to Variety, the series will be produced by Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio. Focusing on the Columbian Exposition, the series will feature the event that attracted more than 27 million visitors to Chicago. Reportedly, H.H. Holmes took advantage of the increase in visitors to the city, including workers who came to for jobs at the fairgrounds. In his booby-trapped Murder Castle, Holmes created a maze of hallways and staircases, as well as soundproof rooms, secret passages and trapdoors that dropped Holmes’ victims to the building’s basement.

Paramount Television will produce the series, but Hulu has yet to announce where and when the filming will take place.

Cite: Eric Baldwin. "Hulu Series to Feature the World Expo's "Murder Castle" " 20 Feb 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/911813/hulu-series-to-feature-the-world-expos-murder-castle/> ISSN 0719-8884

