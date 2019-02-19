World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. Snøhetta and Heatherwick Design a Timber City for Sidewalk Labs

Snøhetta and Heatherwick Design a Timber City for Sidewalk Labs

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Snøhetta and Heatherwick Design a Timber City for Sidewalk Labs
Save this picture!
Snøhetta and Heatherwick Design a Timber City for Sidewalk Labs , Quayside. Image Courtesy of Heatherwick Studio
Quayside. Image Courtesy of Heatherwick Studio

Sidewalk Labs has released new renderings from Snøhetta and Heatherwick Studio of the Quayside neighborhood development in Toronto. After announcing plans to create a model smart city, Sidewalk Labs has been working to pioneer a new approach to future urban developments. Plans for Quayside were first revealed last summer, designed to be interconnected smart neighborhood for the city. The latest renderings were released with further documents outlining how the company plans to pay for the ground-up development.

Quayside. Image Courtesy of Heatherwick Studio Quayside. Image Courtesy of Heatherwick Studio Quayside. Image Courtesy of Snøhetta Quayside. Image Courtesy of Snøhetta + 7

Save this picture!
Quayside. Image Courtesy of Snøhetta
Quayside. Image Courtesy of Snøhetta

As the subsidiary of Google's parent company Alphabet, Sidewalk Labs released a progress report before the finalization of its draft Master Innovation and Development Plan. The team has announced that they would build a tall-timber factory in Ontario to meet the demand for timber that the new project would require. The design aims to "unlock the potential" of the Eastern Waterfront through new jobs and housing, as well as stimulating economic growth. The project would include 12 timber towers with 2,500 residential units total, 1,000 of which would be rented at below-market rates. Michael Green Architecture has developed a mass timber kit-of-parts, and Snøhetta and Heatherwick Studio have designed parts of the campus, innovation zone, and common areas.

Save this picture!
Quayside. Image Courtesy of Heatherwick Studio
Quayside. Image Courtesy of Heatherwick Studio
Save this picture!
Quayside. Image Courtesy of Heatherwick Studio
Quayside. Image Courtesy of Heatherwick Studio

Combining offices, shops and residences, Quayside would include a mix of programs. The new renders show high-rise wooden structures created with repeating frames. The structures would be built from modular kit of parts that could be adapted throughout the neighborhood. "We've dedicated the bottom floors of our buildings to a porous, flexible program we call Stoa that is accessible to everyone," said the team. The Stoa would function as year-round spaces wrapped in transparent and movable facades.

Quayside plans are currently being reviewed by the public for further feedback. The entire presentation can be viewed here.

View the complete gallery

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Eric Baldwin
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Eric Baldwin. "Snøhetta and Heatherwick Design a Timber City for Sidewalk Labs " 19 Feb 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/911805/snohetta-and-heatherwick-design-a-timber-city-for-sidewalk-labs/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream