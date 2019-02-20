Lina Bo Bardi’s Relationship with Drawing Explored by the Fundació Joan Miró’s Exhibition

Save this picture! © Instituto Lina Bo e P. M. Bardi. Image Courtesy of Fundació Joan Miró, Barcelona

+ 15

The Fundació Joan Miró presents Lina Bo Bardi Drawing, the first exhibition to focus specifically on the role of drawing in the life and work of the Italian-born Brazilian architect.

The exhibition features a carefully selected collection of a hundred drawings from the Instituto Lina Bo e P. M. Bardi, bearing witness to the importance of drawing in all the stages of Bo Bardi’s multifaceted career. The project has been curated by another architect, Zeuler Rocha Lima - also an artist, researcher, and international expert on Bo Bardi - with support from the Fundació Banco Sabadell.

Save this picture! Image of the exhibition "Lina Bo Bardi Drawing" at the Fundació Joan Miró. © Fundació Joan Miró, Barcelona. Photo: Pep Herrero

Until the end of May, Lina Bo Bardi Drawing invites visitors to discover the broad, rich range of reflection and the output of one of the most outstanding architects and intellectuals of the 20th century, who bridged the gap between art and life using the language she felt to be her own: drawing.

Save this picture! Image of the exhibition "Lina Bo Bardi Drawing" at the Fundació Joan Miró. © Fundació Joan Miró, Barcelona. Photo: Pep Herrero

See below for some of Lina's works exhibited at Fundació Juan Miró, as well as photographs of the exhibition.

Save this picture! © Instituto Lina Bo e P. M. Bardi. Image Courtesy of Fundació Joan Miró, Barcelona

Save this picture! © Instituto Lina Bo e P. M. Bardi. Image Courtesy of Fundació Joan Miró, Barcelona

Save this picture! © Instituto Lina Bo e P. M. Bardi. Image Courtesy of Fundació Joan Miró, Barcelona

Save this picture! © Instituto Lina Bo e P. M. Bardi. Image Courtesy of Fundació Joan Miró, Barcelona

Texts and images via Fundació Juan Miró.