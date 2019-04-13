Scape Swanston / Denton Corker Marshall

+ 26

Builder Built

Interior Architecture Ab Rogers Design, Foolscap Studio

Structural Engineer Robert Bird Group

Civil Engineer Robert Bird Group

Services Engineer Umow Lai

Fire Engineer Umow Lai

Traffic Cardno

Landscape McGregor Coxall

DDA Consultant Before Compliance

Building Surveyor PLP Building Surveyors & Consulting

Façade Consultant BG&E Facades

Planning Consultant Contour

Wind Mel Consulting

Acoustic Renzo Tonin

ESD Consultant Umow Lai

Waste Leigh Design

Client Scape

Manufacturers Loading... More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The main student accommodation facades are designed as a collection of ‘pods’ in a variety of tones. The Swanston Street / Little La Trobe Street corner is celebrated with a stack of double height metallic blocks which have been staggered as they rise, to counterpoint the uniformity of the remainder of the facades. The tonal changes and the highlighted corner allow the building to rest with quiet, assured confidence, in contrast to the strident flamboyance of much of the adjacent built form. At street level, the open timber framing of the podium reflects the low rise accommodation adjacent and strengthens the street wall.

The 47-story building encompasses 723 student studios and 31 City Living apartments over 45 levels. A common amenity area on the first floor includes social / breakout spaces; a shared kitchen/dining area together with outdoor entertainment and barbeque area overlooking Swanston Street. At ground floor, the Scape Lobby encompasses a coffee bar / café and retail outlets. External seating adjacent to the entrance encourages students to socialize and relax. On level 37, students have access to a gymnasium plus an outdoor exercise terrace. The City Living apartments are provided with a lounge and dedicated roof terrace.

Scape Rooms. The design of the student’s rooms is tailored to respond to the diverse range of user requirements. The design hones solutions that would unlock this high functioning yet compact interiors, allowing students to work hard and at the same time enjoy life. Each room type has as a fit for purpose interior with prefabricated bathroom pods plugged in. We started by liberating all lost voids, taking nothing for granted and ensuring no space was wasted. The range of room typologies has expanded over time, creating a diversity of products within each Scape building that allows the buildings to grow with the students, responding to the changing spectrum of their needs.

The rooms are orientated to maximize natural light, ceiling heights to open up the space and window views to offer a connection to the surrounding area. We chose a super light, reflective and tactile palette of materials including bespoke carpet floors, white stone worktops, gloss white walls and super functional furniture to maximise the emotion of space, responding to the integral material of the building – whether concrete or steel – while playful touches of vibrant color create a sense of bold simplicity and sophistication.

Common Areas. Super-sized living spaces are an essential part of the Scape eco-system, providing students a home away from home. Inspired by public architecture, the wide range of social amenities, offered across a programme of shared spaces – communal kitchens, study areas, lounges, and game rooms, cinema etc. – seek to encourage serendipity and engage the user, creating a wide range of opportunities for interaction.

Use of translucent screens and partitions keep different activities contained while allowing a feeling of connection, openness and the free flow of light. The use of fixed furniture as landmarks in dialogue with an eclectic collection of moveable elements to create zoned areas loosely containing different activities. The boundaries between different zones are blurred to maximize flexibility and responsiveness and to ensure students can always find a space to suit their needs. In these high-traffic shared spaces, we have developed a palette of hardwearing industrial finishes – exposed concrete, rough sawn timber, and plywood, enlivened by pops of color and vibrant graphics – to build a creative narrative in sympathy with the students.

Sustainability Statement. The building utilizes simple passive techniques. This includes building orientation, room orientation, window size, material selection, high thermal mass, efficiency in building volume, the simplicity of construction, passive ventilation and natural lighting as part of the design. In this way, the project has minimized plant loading as the mechanical plant is only required for fine tuning of the internal environment.