ASWA Studio / ASWA

  • 23:00 - 20 February, 2019
ASWA Studio / ASWA
  • Architects

    ASWA

  • Location

    Bangkok, Thailand

  • Category

    Offices

  • Team

    Phuttipan Aswakool, Chotiros Techamongklapiwat

  • Area

    49.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Phuttipan Aswakool
Text description provided by the architects. A “dark green geometric volume” with its punctured roof opening to a green area defines a small design studio, ASWA (Architectural Studio of Work - Aholic), located in Bangkok, Thailand. The studio sits on a small land, around 100 m2 that previously used as parking lots.

The studio has used metal sheet panels as the main material to clad this compact office throughout its wall and roof. The one - storey asymmetry hip roof studio holds a 49 m2 square shaped plan with a 6 m2 square punctured court inside.

Plan
Plan
This off- center courtyard is determined by the required width and height of the surrounding spaces regarding their functions, which include a working space for 6-8 staffs, a meeting area, a displayed physical models, materials cabinets, and restroom.

Shape and form of the building represent a humble character of the studio, and its idea of the ideal working atmosphere which are derived from the experimental design in the way to hiding itself from the busting outside street with minimum openings, yet to surprisingly open itself to the inner green space.

This courtyard allows the natural ventilation to go through the office space, as well as the natural light that contributes beautiful shade and great view for studio. It also lives with a natural ecosystem by inviting bird, squirrel, butterfly, frog, etc. to reside in its central green space.

Project location

About this office
ASWA
Office

Products:

Glass Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Offices Thailand
Cite: "ASWA Studio / ASWA" 20 Feb 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/911754/aswa-studio-aswa/> ISSN 0719-8884

