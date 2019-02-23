House R / B-bis architecten

-
Architects
-
LocationLiège, Belgium
-
Category
-
Lead ArchitectsEvert Crols, Dirk Engelen, Sven Grooten, Sebastiaan Leroy, Sietse van Doorslaer
-
Project Year2018
-
Photographs
-
Other ParticipantsPJ Mares, Frank Pay
More Specs
Less Specs
Text description provided by the architects. This bungalow is hidden on a ridge deep in the Ardennes. The total renovation livens up this holiday house. At the outside, the walls were insulated again and given a new wooden front coping.
The plinths in natural stone, the terraces as well as the outside woodwork were all renewed. The inside was tidied up meticulously yet discreetly.
Modern techniques and new bathrooms were seamlessly integrated with the original relics in a most natural way.