  House R / B-bis architecten

House R / B-bis architecten

  • 05:00 - 23 February, 2019
House R / B-bis architecten
House R / B-bis architecten, © Ilse Liekens
© Ilse Liekens

  • Architects

    B-bis architecten

  • Location

    Liège, Belgium

  • Category

    Houses

  • Lead Architects

    Evert Crols, Dirk Engelen, Sven Grooten, Sebastiaan Leroy, Sietse van Doorslaer

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Ilse Liekens
© Ilse Liekens
Text description provided by the architects. This bungalow is hidden on a ridge deep in the Ardennes. The total renovation livens up this holiday house. At the outside, the walls were insulated again and given a new wooden front coping.

© Ilse Liekens
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Ilse Liekens
The plinths in natural stone, the terraces as well as the outside woodwork were all renewed. The inside was tidied up meticulously yet discreetly.

© Ilse Liekens
Modern techniques and new bathrooms were seamlessly integrated with the original relics in a most natural way.

© Ilse Liekens
B-bis architecten
Cite: "House R / B-bis architecten" 23 Feb 2019. ArchDaily.

