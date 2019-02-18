World
  House-K / Atelier KUKKA Architects

House-K / Atelier KUKKA Architects

  • 21:00 - 18 February, 2019
House-K / Atelier KUKKA Architects
House-K / Atelier KUKKA Architects
  • Site Area

    500.40 ㎡

  • Total Floor Area

    87.46 ㎡ (without an outdoor-living and roof terrace)

  • Clients

    A family (a couple and 2 children)
    • More Specs Less Specs
© HIROKAZU TOUWAKU
Text description provided by the architects. This is a house for a family (a couple and two children). A site is located at the south foot of high mountains(3200 ft. above sea level), near Kanto plain, Japan. Originally, the site was a forest of Japanese walnuts. In many trees, there is a remarkably big and impressive one. The family hoped to leave this.

© HIROKAZU TOUWAKU
Floor Plans
Floor Plans
© HIROKAZU TOUWAKU
From there, the project began. The family requested the main room that all family members can gather feeling the walnut tree.  At west half of the house that faces to the walnut tree, I arranged a living room. And divided the room into an outdoor space and an indoor space by big windows.  An outdoor space (outdoor-living) connects an indoor-living to the natural environment.

© HIROKAZU TOUWAKU
I designed a great opening of the roof  (top light) at the outdoor-living to have a continuity with the tree and the sky. And settle the cedar partial walls with consideration for privacy. One could feel the tree and the sky directly at the outdoor-living, and indirectly at the indoor living.

© HIROKAZU TOUWAKU
Approaching from a road, over the walnut tree, one could see the gradually ascending gabled roof. So the house becomes the background of the walnut tree in harmony with nature. In the ground floor, I located outdoor-living, indoor-living, a kitchen, a private room, a bathroom.

© HIROKAZU TOUWAKU
The first floor, I located a child room and a multi-purpose room with bookshelves. In contrast with the high ceiling living room, it has a feeling of low ceiling attic space, but also enough space to live. At an east side roof terrace, one could look at the south high mountains. The terrace also leads morning sunlight into the ground floor living room as the high-side light. The multi-purpose room is gently connected to the void of the living room.

© HIROKAZU TOUWAKU
