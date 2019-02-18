Quebec Pool House / Mackay-Lyons Sweetapple Architects

+ 21

Architects Mackay-Lyons Sweetapple Architects

Location Pincourt, Quebec, Canada

Category Residential

Lead Architects Brian MacKay-Lyons, Talbot Sweetapple, Peter Broughton, Bruce Allen, Dalton Kaun, Etienne Lemay, Izak Bridgman, Rimon Soliman, Jonny Leger, Matthew Bishop

Area 2500.0 ft2

Project Year 2015

Photographs James Brittain

Manufacturers Loading...

Prime consultant Le Groupe ARCOP Architectes

Civil consultant Marchand Houle et Asociés

Structural consultant BCA Consultants Inc

Mechanical consultant Dupras Ledoux Inc

Builder eSpace Construction

Manufacturers Loading... More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. This pool house and spa is constructed into the side of a mountain at the point where it meets the St. Lawrence River valley floor. Built for a discerning client on his rural property west of Montreal, this seemingly simple structure is intricately crafted. This is a minimalist project, inspired by Mies van der Rohe’s 1929 Barcelona Pavilion, which established the grammar for this elemental modern architecture.

A glass box containing a gym, lounge and service areas is embraced by elongated board-formed concrete walls that reach out into the landscape. These walls wrap around an outdoor infinity pool and spa that lunges towards the agrarian floodplain in the distance.

A monolithic roof floats above the glass box, with a cedar board soffit that extends above an outdoor fireplace, the pool and spa, offering protection from the elements.

This is an all-weather building, designed for use in all four seasons. The glass walls surrounding the gym space open completely, reinforcing the indoor/outdoor nature of this space. Services are relegated to the back, north side of the pavilion, and buried below ground.

The public façade of this project opens to the south west to take full advantage of daylighting, essential to this pool house’s program.