World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential
  4. Canada
  5. Mackay-Lyons Sweetapple Architects
  6. 2016
  7. De Vries House / Mackay-Lyons Sweetapple Architects

De Vries House / Mackay-Lyons Sweetapple Architects

  • 16:00 - 20 February, 2019
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
De Vries House / Mackay-Lyons Sweetapple Architects
Save this picture!
De Vries House / Mackay-Lyons Sweetapple Architects, © William Green
© William Green

© William Green © William Green © William Green © William Green + 50

Save this picture!
© William Green
© William Green

Text description provided by the architects. This is a house for a retired writer returning to Canada from the United States with a fantastic book collection. The scheme creates an experience of living amongst his books.

Save this picture!
© William Green
© William Green

This long, galvalume-clad wedge house is sited on a cliff on Nova Scotia’s south-western Atlantic Coast. It both fits into and takes possession of the landscape. The plan addresses the human need for prospect and refuge, by contrasting a mute, protective, north service wall facing the woods, with a glazed south wall facing the sea. Large ‘bites’ are subtracted from the monolithic form to create a covered entrance and a covered terrace.

Save this picture!
© William Green
© William Green

The main interior feature is a long, sky-lit slot, which acts as an orientation device to connect the entry, master suite, great room, and generous second floor library. The library contains a giant south facing window that opens over the sea and a bed box for guests. One passes through the library’s shelf walls into the master bedroom, further reinforcing the feeling of refuge, after leaving the ‘prospect’ of the library.

Save this picture!
© William Green
© William Green
Save this picture!
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
© William Green
© William Green

The exterior bites are finished in white, channel-joint wood boards. This softens the transition between the silver envelope and the completely white interior, which invites the bold Atlantic Ocean in.

Save this picture!
© William Green
© William Green

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Mackay-Lyons Sweetapple Architects
Office

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Buildings Residential Canada
Cite: "De Vries House / Mackay-Lyons Sweetapple Architects" 20 Feb 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/911647/de-vries-house-mackay-lyons-sweetapple-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream