Blufish Cafe Yingke / SODA Architects / SODA Architects

  • 23:00 - 18 May, 2019
  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Blufish Cafe Yingke / SODA Architects / SODA Architects
interior projection. Image © Xiyu Chen
interior. Image © Xiyu Chen seating. Image © Xiyu Chen seating. Image © Xiyu Chen projection. Image © Xiyu Chen + 15

  • Interiors Designers

    SODA Architects

  • Location

    No. 2 Gongti North Road, Chaoyang District, Beijing, China

  • Category

    Interior Design

  • Lead Designer

    Yuan Jiang, Chen Song

  • Design Team

    Jiayin Tang, Fei Chen, Panpan Liu, Zhiwen Qiang, Shan Wang, Zhiyuan Hao, Yuehua Wang, Mingchunjian Shi, Xinru Chen

  • Area

    28.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Xiyu Chen

  • Contractor

    Beijing Meiwu Construction Decoration Engineering Co. Ltd.

  • Video Artist

    Yazhou

  • Client

    Blufish
outside. Image © Xiyu Chen
Text description provided by the architects. Located in the Sanlitun area, the Blufish Yingke is a coffee shop in the daytime and a bar in the evening. SODA Architects combines physical spatial morphologies with virtual dynamic images, allowing the atmosphere of the space to be changed over time.

interior. Image © Xiyu Chen
During the daytime, the pure and elegant white setting provides a quiet place for the busy people to take a rest here. As the night falls, the swaying corals and the swimming fish become the protagonists.

analysis diagram
The dynamic waves solidify into a static GRG surface. This surface, from the ceiling to the wall, all in one piece, wrapping the entire space. We invited a professional sculpture production team to complete the GRG surface in order to achieve the perfect final effect.

seating. Image © Xiyu Chen
The image of coral and fish is attached to the surface of the white GRG by projection, as if the sea waves are moving freely.

GIF. Image © Xiyu Chen
projection. Image © Xiyu Chen
When the dynamic image is projected onto the concave and convex surface, its visual effect reproduces the optical distortion caused by the refraction, which makes the underwater scenery vivid.

projection. Image © Xiyu Chen
As the day and night come and go, this 30 square meter space switches itself between cafe and bar. The pure white background and the amazing images endue the space emotions, that makes the space changeable and fascinating.

interior white. Image © Xiyu Chen
Project location

Cite: "Blufish Cafe Yingke / SODA Architects / SODA Architects" 18 May 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/911627/blufish-cafe-yingke-soda-architects-soda-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

