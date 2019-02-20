Rwanda’s Bugesera International Airport to Set Records for Sustainability

Rwanda’s largest publicly funded project, Bugesera International Airport is on track to be the first certified green building in the region. A few pieces of this net zero emission complex include: a 30,000 square metre passenger terminal, 22 check-in counters, ten gates, and six passenger boarding bridges. Funded by Public Private Partnership, the project is cost estimated at $414 million USD. The international hub was only one of several initiatives discussed by the Africa Green Growth Forum (AGGF) in Kigali at the end of last year.

Over 1,000 of Africa’s investors, policy makers, and financial specialists gathered at the AGGF to discuss green growth and climate resilient strategy, based on best practices internationally. General of Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI) Director, Frank Rijsberman asserts green building is the optimal way to handle climate change.

The airport is currently under construction, with phase one completion expected for 2020.