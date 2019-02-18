World
10 Roof Pavilion / Espiral

  • 06:00 - 18 February, 2019
10 Roof Pavilion / Espiral
10 Roof Pavilion / Espiral, © Pablo Casals Aguirre
© Pablo Casals Aguirre

© Pablo Casals Aguirre

  • Architects

    Espiral

  • Location

    Ruta - F-30-E 31, Zapallar, Región de Valparaíso, Chile

  • Category

    Lodging

  • Architects in Charge

    León Duval, Luis Felipe Venegas, Jorge Brady

  • Area

    77.85 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Pablo Casals Aguirre

  • Construction

    C1

  • Structure

    Osvaldo Peñaloza

  • Electrical Engineering

    Cobe Ingenieros

  • Landscaping

    Carolina Casanello

  • Technical Inspection

    Optimiza
    More Specs Less Specs
© Pablo Casals Aguirre
© Pablo Casals Aguirre

Text description provided by the architects. The project corresponds to the design of the exterior and leisure spaces of a beach house in a condominium, located on a land in front of the sea and with a steep slope, on the E-30F road, between the villages of Zapallar and Papudo, in the V region of Chile.

© Pablo Casals Aguirre
© Pablo Casals Aguirre
© Pablo Casals Aguirre
© Pablo Casals Aguirre

The design of the condominium predisposes a terraced occupation of the slope, locating the existing house, together with the parking lots, in the upper levels of the land, locating a small stone terrace with a pool in the lower part of the property, with the possibility of connecting to the coastal and public pedestrian path, on the lower edge of the property.

© Pablo Casals Aguirre
© Pablo Casals Aguirre

The unfinished situation of the original project, in the connection to the sea and in the distances between the house and the pool, made it possible to propose a new landscaping; that would build the edges of the property, the development of the slope and the new spaces for the living and for the leisure, in the beach sector, articulating the relationship between housing and the sea-edge, and optimizing the use and autonomy of places.

© Pablo Casals Aguirre
© Pablo Casals Aguirre
© Pablo Casals Aguirre
© Pablo Casals Aguirre

The slope of the land and the views, both towards the house and towards the sea, give place to the proposal of design, articulated on the idea to develop a large roof suspended over a breast wall in a terraced land, with the aim of creating new spaces and places for the residents, with the possibility of being built with independence and autonomy between them. Likewise, the roof is designed to blend with the terrain and the aesthetics of the existing house, allowing to the wall to structure the land and place the covered program inside, constituting a landmark in the landscape, and as a guide during the walk through the property, framing the views both towards the sea and towards the coast.

© Pablo Casals Aguirre
© Pablo Casals Aguirre

Finally, the design is projected starting by four complementary terraces; a stone and covered terrace for the cooking and for the hot tub, a stone terrace for the pool, a sun terrace for sunbathing and a last rocky terrace as a closing towards the coastal public road. Inside the covered area, and inside the breast wall, all the detonating enclosures of leisure are projected on the terraces; a large wood-burning grill, a gas grill, a dishwashing area, a work table, a fridge and a toilet / pantry, are projected protected by curtains and security doors to maintain an airtight and closed wall when the facility is not In use. In front of the programmatic breast wall, the covered terrace it extend and faces the sea, where the living, play and celebration spaces are developed, within a flexible and versatile space: here the dining room, the bar and the living room, which also it is connected to the vertical circulation of the property; to the elevator and the staircase, and with the lower terraces, where the pool terrace is protected by flower boxes and glass closures to maintain a safe area for the children.

© Pablo Casals Aguirre
© Pablo Casals Aguirre

Project location

Espiral
Concrete

Cite: "10 Roof Pavilion / Espiral" [Pabellón 10 Cubiertas / Espiral] 18 Feb 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/911586/10-roof-pavilion-espiral/> ISSN 0719-8884

