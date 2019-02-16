World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. 17 Bauhaus Instagram Feeds to Follow

17 Bauhaus Instagram Feeds to Follow

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
17 Bauhaus Instagram Feeds to Follow
Save this picture!
17 Bauhaus Instagram Feeds to Follow , Image via Flickr user Frank Schmidtke
Image via Flickr user Frank Schmidtke

Celebrate Bauhaus 100 through the world's number one visual storytelling platform, Instagram. An essential tool for designers, Instagram is a constantly growing digital database of market sharing and stimulation. Social media has changed not only how we gather precedents and market our designs, but also our designs themselves. "Instagram Culture" drives designers to create more shareable moments. As we continue to seek these dynamic encounters, let us not forget our forefathers of user experience design and the Bauhaus school.

Below, we rounded up 17 Instagram accounts to educate and inspire you on everything Bauhaus.

@bauhaus.movement

@bauhaus100

@bauhaus_archiv

@bauhausdesignberlin

@bauhausdesigncwb

@bauhaus_dessau_designshop

@bauhauscenter

@b_a_u_h_a_u_s

@bauhaus_dessau_foundation

@a5jensmueller

@studio.vista

@librairiedesarchives

@bau1haus

@schneid_studio

@a.n.y.s

@bundeskultur

@aisle_one

Follow ArchDaily's Instagram account here.

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Lindsey Leardi
Author

See more:

News Articles
Cite: Lindsey Leardi. "17 Bauhaus Instagram Feeds to Follow " 16 Feb 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/911572/17-bauhaus-instagram-feeds-to-follow/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream