How to Use Lumion: Tutorials to Enhance Your Architectural Visualizations

If you are creating architectural visualizations through Lumion, the following tutorial can be of great use to you. This tutorial will maximize your output and teach you easy-to-master practical and techical tips.

Learn how to add objects, use lights, modify materials, and also create panoramic and 360° images, movies, and more.

We hope you enjoy the following videos.

Lesson 1 - Getting Started and Importing a Model

"How to navigate the new, speed-focused interface and instantly import your 3D model from your favorite 3D modeling software."

Lesson 2 - Adding Objects

"Learn about the content library and how it can help you quickly and effectively create renders."

Lesson 3 - Applying and Modifying Materials

"Learn everything you need to know to effectively, and efficiently, apply and modify Lumion materials."

Lesson 4 - Creating Context

"Context is crucial when communicating architectural designs. You'll learn about how you can quickly and effectively create beautiful context around your 3D designs."

Lesson 5 - Modifying the Weather

"To truly capture your 3D project in its best possible light, then you need to know how to effectively modify the weather conditions in Lumion."

Lesson 6 - Creating Images

"How to create images in Photo Mode. Whether realistic or conceptual, creating images of your 3D project requires just a few steps and can be done in minutes."

Lesson 7 - Creating Movies

"How quick and easy it is to create cinematic, fully amazing animations."

Lesson 8 - Creating 360° Panoramic Images

"How to create panoramic images right in Lumion. Whether for the Oculus Go, HTC Vive, you can quickly create 360° images and transport your clients to the heart of your designs."

Lesson 9 - Using Lights

"How to quickly create light objects and use lighting features and effects to capture the real beauty of your 3D project."

Lesson 10 - Animating Objects

"How to animate objects in your Lumion scene, including cars, people, birds, the sun, doors opening, and clouds."

Lesson 11 - Nodes and Node Replacement

"Nodes and the node replacement feature allow you to instantly add multiple objects to your rendered scene. Node replacement is the fastest way to add multiple objects all at once."

