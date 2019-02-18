Last Call for Entries: A' Design Awards & Competition

The A’ Design Award is an international award whose aim is to provide designers, architects, and innovators from all design fields with a platform to showcase their work and products to a global audience. While there is no shortage of design awards out there, the A' Design Award stands out for its exceptional scale; with over 100 design categories, each year over 1,000 awards are given to designers from all over the world. The award's 2019 edition is now open for entries; designers can register their submissions here.
Winners of an A' Design Award receive a trophy alongside a host of other benefits: a certificate, inclusion in an exhibition, inclusion in a yearbook publication, winners' badges, an exclusive interview to be featured on the A' Design Awards website, inclusion in the world design rankings, an invite to a gala night hosted by the awards for networking, feedback notes from the award jury, and participation in an extensive PR campaign are all offered to winners among other benefits. Click here to see the full list of benefits.
Entries will be judged by A' Design Award's jury of hundreds of experts from around the globe. Each jury member acts independently of the others, providing their vote for the best projects without being influenced by the other members of the jury. This jury process has been designed to lead to a more fair and equitable awards process, with no single juror exercising undue influence on the results of the awards. You can find out more about the jury and its process here.
The submission period for the A' Design Award closes on February 28th. You can submit your designs here, or find out more about the awards in multiple languages here. After the winners are announced on April 15th, a selection of architecture-related winners will be featured in a post on ArchDaily. See a selection of winners from previous years below.
Shenzhen Energy Renovation Project Waste-to-Energy Power Plant / Peijun Ye, Tongtong Hui - Hayer Design
Gold A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award Winner, 2018
The Artistic Center Interior Design / Sarah Yan
Gold A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award Winner, 2018
FU House Residential House / Katsufumi Kubota
Gold A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award Winner, 2018
Seehof: A Garden Architecture Hotel / Noa
Platinum A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award Winner, 2018
Creative Incubators Office Space / Rui Zhao
Platinum A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award Winner, 2018
Begonia Town Sales Center / S.U.N and Hongtao Sun
Gold A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award Winner, 2018
CoMED Residence / Andrea Damon and Andreas Doser
Gold A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award Winner, 2018
Grand Gourmet Flagship Store Shop / Zhenfei Wang
Platinum A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award Winner, 2018
Jian Li Ju Theatre / More Design Office
Gold A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award Winner, 2018
Black Eagle Residential House / Perathoner Architects
Platinum A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award Winner, 2018
Jinke JiuQu River Residential House / Wang Chao, Yue Xiaorui, Li Xian and Wang Yuexiang
Gold A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award Winner, 2018
The Pallet Restaurant and Micro Brewery / Ketan Jawdekar
Platinum A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award Winner, 2018
Tofana Hotel / Lukas Rungger, Marina Gousia, Christian Rottensteiner and Lea Mittelberger
Platinum A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award Winner, 2018
Waving Ribbon Sales Center / Kris Lin and Jiayu Yang
Gold A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award Winner, 2018
Beijing Cangsu Company Headquarters Club / Yi Chen, Muchen Zhang
Gold A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award Winner, 2018
Jurong Library- Jinke Branch Library / Yi Chen, Muchen Zhang
Gold A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award Winner, 2018
Dongziguan Affordable Housing Affordable Housing / Meng Fanhao
Gold A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award Winner, 2018
MODERN LODGE Residential House / KEM STUDIO
Platinum A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award Winner, 2018
Tongling Recluse Historic Building Renovation / RSAA/ Büro Ziyu Zhuang
Gold A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award Winner, 2018
Reborn From Ruins Residential House / Lei Jin, Tianqi Guan, Teng Guo
Gold A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award Winner, 2018
Useful links:
Check out the A’ Design Award Presentation: http://www.designaward.com
In-depth Presentation of A’ Design Accolades: http://www.whatisadesignaward.com
Enter your works to the A’ Design competition: http://www.adesignaward.com/registration.php
Instructions for submission: http://www.adesignaward.com/entryinstructions.html
Browse award-winning designs: http://www.awardeddesigns.com
Read Interviews with Award Winning Designers: http://www.design-interviews.com
Discover World Design Rankings: http://www.worlddesignrankings.com
We will publish a selection of winners on April 15 at ArchDaily. Register your works here: https://competition.ades