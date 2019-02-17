BMW Artville / G2 Architecten

+ 25

Text description provided by the architects. In order to realize a temporary art and event location on the beach of Knokke, two massive wooden structures in CLT panels (Cross Laminated Timber) are sculpturally designed to deliver the requested program elements: event / art exposition and bar / restaurant.

The pavilions emerge separately as abstract dunes on the site, creating a square with central access. Wooden structures and art communicate with each other and the environment but are seen as one coherent piece. This results in a particular encounter between nature and human creation. The promenade and beach-sided facades complement each other to give suggestive views and perspectives, which enhances the appeal of the site. The courtyard unfolds as a vivid square around which the various activities are organized. Additionally, this place offers unique views on the North Sea.

The higher parts of the structures create an exciting space in the public areas, the necessary height for the art exhibitions and optimization of the available footprint. The courtyard is surrounded by rather low facades, to benefit from the summer sun as much as possible. Public services are all organized on the ground floor, which simplifies circulation and (emergency) evacuation.

The CLT structures are processed naturally. Floors, walls and roofs showcase their wooden surface and so no distinction is made between interior and the building envelope. Facade openings follow the function and are closed where privacy is desired and open to obtain panoramic views.

The entity is extremely modular. Easy to dismantle and rebuild for future events, as the separate units can be set up in different configurations and allows the freedom for a new interpretation. The materials are also fully recyclable, resulting in an extremely sustainable solution.