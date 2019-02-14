The Noor e Mobin G2 Primery School / FEA Studio

+ 28

Other Participants Semiramis Ghorbani, Amir Nasiri , Mohammad Hosein Azimi , Mahshid Aghakani , Samira Razipour, Ehsan Eskandari Ghalei , Niyousha Ahmadi

Construction Drawings Naser Naghdi, Mansour Naghdi

Struscture Peyman Khatibi

Electrical Amir Azmayesh

Mechanical Behrouz Noori

Client The NOOR e MOBIN Charity Organization, Mr. Hossein farzinnia

Manufacturers Loading... More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. This school has been designed for the noor e mobin charity organization that is a NGO (non-governmental organization). This is a charity institute that has managed to provide the students with a different educational atmosphere based on the latest methods in the world at no charge. When we think of education, the classical form of schools and the educational system comes into mind. Most of the people believe that serious learning only takes place at that classical system. Some others believe that learning can take place anywhere! There is no single answer to the question of what Education is, yet we can consider the ultimate purpose of education. Noor e mobin Educational Complex has emphasized the freedom of students by providing open educational space and a distinctive educational system.

The ultimate goal of this group is to bring up decent citizens and boosting capabilities and talents. It’s not important what people know as stored knowledge, but what they can do and how they would perform. The whole site is located in a 20 hectares area, an outlying district of Bastaam, in Semnan Province.

The site has a comprehensive plan including different functions that come together to shape Noor e mobin Educational Complex, the specific plot area for this school is 7000 sqm that hosts 2200 sqm building for 3 grades of primary students with their multipurpose workshops, atelier and laboratories for physics and etc , while every function has elaborated in a unique and singular box. in designing the school, we came to face a program, which is different from the schools we have experienced and seen so far; a distinct educational structure; another experience of building invisibility and converting a building into a landscape like a neighborhood or a city.

An “alternative perspective” toward an educational space in which the opposing voids and valid spaces come together to bring about a sense of place, independence, and uniqueness; by replicating the program in specific forms, the educational building has been spread out and elaborated as an educational neighborhood. This educational neighborhood works out as a city neighborhood, including various views and landscapes, green spaces, playgrounds, and rest spaces. The neighborhood presents this variety of options via its different spots.

By dividing landscape to different levels (sports, educational and environmental), students get different views through their disposition. The build process of the school has been managed by the client itself .where they targeted the most quality of the design and space base on their needs with a low budget project .the project budget for a 2200 sqm building area and 5000 sqm site area has ended 750,000 us dollar that is a normal to low budget building price for this type of buildings based on the equipment and finishing in Iran .