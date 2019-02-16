World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Community Center
  4. Germany
  5. Bez+Kock Architekten
  6. 2016
  7. Civic Center in Lohr am Main / Bez+Kock Architekten

Civic Center in Lohr am Main / Bez+Kock Architekten

  • 13:00 - 16 February, 2019
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Civic Center in Lohr am Main / Bez+Kock Architekten
Save this picture!
Civic Center in Lohr am Main / Bez+Kock Architekten, © Brigida González
© Brigida González

© Brigida González © Brigida González © Brigida González © Brigida González + 15

  • Employees Bez+Kock

    Michael Gaisser, Iris Schulenberg, Antonia Hauser, Andrea Stegmaier

  • Structural Engineering

    Weischede, Herrmann und Partner, Beratende Ingenieure GmbH, Stuttgart

  • Mechanical Planning

    Henne & Walter GbR Ingenieurbüro für Gebäudesysteme, Reutlingen

  • Electrical Planning

    GBI Gackstatter Beratende Ingenieure GmbH, Stuttgart

  • Acoustics, Building Physics

    Wolfgang Sorge, Ingenieurbüro für Bauphysik GmbH, Nürnberg

  • Stage Planning

    Walter Kottke Ing. GmbH, Bayreuth

  • Kitchen Planning

    Ingenieurbüro Glonner Gastronomie- und Verpflegunsgtechnik, Bad Wiessee

  • Landscape Planning

    lohrberg stadtlandschaftsarchitektur, Stuttgart

  • Client

    City of Lohr am Main
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Brigida González
© Brigida González

Text description provided by the architects. The Civic Center in Lohr am Main, Germany, occupies an important urban site at the entrance to the town, creating a cultural destination for music, theater and conference events. The Civic Center is a seven-cornered polygonal form. Due to the polygonal shape, a house without a back is created, which can respond individually to the diversity of the adjacent urban spaces. Still, a public plaza orients the building towards the town center.

Save this picture!
© Brigida González
© Brigida González
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Brigida González
© Brigida González

The open, two-story foyer welcomes the visitor, leads directly to the auditorium behind it with about 800 seats and extensive stage equipment. The restaurant has been designed in such a way that, via a variable catering area, both the auditorium and the foyer can be served. The mainly unperforated, massive building form contains a multistory foyer, which is punctuated with generous glass façades, creating a dialogue between the interior and exterior.

Save this picture!
© Brigida González
© Brigida González

The foyer connects the various civic functions, on the ground floor the large auditorium and the bistro, the mezzanine doubling as circulation space for the auditorium balcony as well as multifunctional and seminar spaces. Scattered punched windows allow for various views to the exterior, their fat frames referencing pictures in a salon hang style. The brick façade underscores the building’s sculptural form while forming an essential part of the spatial concept in the foyer through its exterior and interior use.

Save this picture!
© Brigida González
© Brigida González

This presents an ambivalence between inside and out, intentionally erasing the threshold. At the same time, the lively structured, hand-laid surface lends the building a very human scale. he finely scaled wood interior of local oak with its warm color presents a deliberate haptic and visual contrast. This natural material shines with its multifaceted applications as veneer and solid wood in furniture and also as acoustic paneling.

Save this picture!
© Brigida González
© Brigida González

The large auditorium contains a large façade opening to the eastern outdoor terrace which can be used together with the auditorium for events. The nearly seamless dark terrazzo flooring appears generous and is visually continued up the wall with black MDF panels up to the top of the glazing, creating a stable and robust footing. The light, filigree wood interior is placed on top of this dark base, forming the upper part of the walls, the ceiling, and the balcony.

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Bez+Kock Architekten
Office

Products:

Wood Concrete Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Public Architecture Community Community center Government Other Public Administration buildings Germany
Cite: "Civic Center in Lohr am Main / Bez+Kock Architekten" 16 Feb 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/911480/civic-center-in-lohr-am-main-bez-plus-kock-architekten/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream